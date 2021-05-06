Global Water Supply Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Water Supply Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Water Supply Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Water Supply Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Water Supply Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

No Negative Pressure Frequency Conversion

Non-Tower Frequency Conversion

Dual Mode Variable Frequency

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Fire

Life

Production

Sewage Treatment

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABEL

Flowserve

Advanced Drainage Systems

AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe

Badger Meter

Aliaxis

Ebara

China Lesso Group Holdings

Elster Water Metering

Diehl Stiftung

Future Pipe Industries

Grundfos

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Water Supply Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Water Supply Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Water Supply Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water Supply Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Water Supply Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Water Supply Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Water Supply Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Water Supply Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 No Negative Pressure Frequency Conversion

2.2.2 Non-Tower Frequency Conversion

2.2.3 Dual Mode Variable Frequency

2.3 Water Supply Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Water Supply Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Water Supply Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Water Supply Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Water Supply Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Fire

2.4.2 Life

2.4.3 Production

2.4.4 Sewage Treatment

2.5 Water Supply Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Water Supply Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Water Supply Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Water Supply Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Water Supply Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Water Supply Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Water Supply Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Water Supply Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Water Supply Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Water Supply Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Water Supply Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Water Supply Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Water Supply Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Water Supply Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Water Supply Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Water Supply Equipment by Regions

4.1 Water Supply Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Water Supply Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Water Supply Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Water Supply Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Water Supply Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Water Supply Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Water Supply Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Water Supply Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Water Supply Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Water Supply Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Water Supply Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Water Supply Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Water Supply Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Water Supply Equipment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Water Supply Equipment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

..…continued.

