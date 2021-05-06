Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027 | DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive

“

The report titled Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Alphatec, Orthofix International, K2M Group Holdings, RTI Surgical

Market Segmentation by Product: Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

Cervical Fusion Devices

Spine Biologics

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

Non-fusion Devices

Spine Bone Stimulators

Spinal Decompression Devices



Market Segmentation by Application: Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery



The Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Overview

1.1 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Product Overview

1.2 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

1.2.2 Cervical Fusion Devices

1.2.3 Spine Biologics

1.2.4 Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

1.2.5 Non-fusion Devices

1.2.6 Spine Bone Stimulators

1.2.7 Spinal Decompression Devices

1.3 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices by Application

4.1 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Open Surgery

4.1.2 Minimally Invasive Surgery

4.2 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices by Country

5.1 North America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices by Country

6.1 Europe Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices by Country

8.1 Latin America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Business

10.1 DePuy Synthes

10.1.1 DePuy Synthes Corporation Information

10.1.2 DePuy Synthes Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 DePuy Synthes Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 DePuy Synthes Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Products Offered

10.1.5 DePuy Synthes Recent Development

10.2 Stryker Corporation

10.2.1 Stryker Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Stryker Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Stryker Corporation Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 DePuy Synthes Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Products Offered

10.2.5 Stryker Corporation Recent Development

10.3 NuVasive

10.3.1 NuVasive Corporation Information

10.3.2 NuVasive Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 NuVasive Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 NuVasive Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Products Offered

10.3.5 NuVasive Recent Development

10.4 Zimmer Biomet

10.4.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

10.4.2 Zimmer Biomet Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Zimmer Biomet Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Zimmer Biomet Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Products Offered

10.4.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development

10.5 Globus Medical

10.5.1 Globus Medical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Globus Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Globus Medical Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Globus Medical Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Products Offered

10.5.5 Globus Medical Recent Development

10.6 Alphatec

10.6.1 Alphatec Corporation Information

10.6.2 Alphatec Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Alphatec Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Alphatec Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Products Offered

10.6.5 Alphatec Recent Development

10.7 Orthofix International

10.7.1 Orthofix International Corporation Information

10.7.2 Orthofix International Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Orthofix International Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Orthofix International Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Products Offered

10.7.5 Orthofix International Recent Development

10.8 K2M Group Holdings

10.8.1 K2M Group Holdings Corporation Information

10.8.2 K2M Group Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 K2M Group Holdings Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 K2M Group Holdings Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Products Offered

10.8.5 K2M Group Holdings Recent Development

10.9 RTI Surgical

10.9.1 RTI Surgical Corporation Information

10.9.2 RTI Surgical Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 RTI Surgical Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 RTI Surgical Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Products Offered

10.9.5 RTI Surgical Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Distributors

12.3 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

