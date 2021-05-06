Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Indoor Fitness Equipment market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Indoor Fitness Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Indoor Fitness Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Indoor Fitness Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Indoor Fitness Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Indoor Fitness Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Treadmills

Elliptical

Stationary bike

Rowing machine

Elliptical Machine

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Consumer

Health Clubs/Gyms

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sunny Health & Fitness

Brunswick Corporation

ProForm

ANCHEER

Exerpeutic

Stamina

Schwinn

GOPLUS

Johnson Health Tech

JOROTO

Merax

ProGear

NordicTrack

Nautilus

Marcy

L NOW

Weslo

MaxKare

Torque Fitness

SereneLife

Horizon Fitness

True Fitness Technology

Cybex

Precor

Octane Fitness

YOSUDA

Merit Fitness

Life Fitness

XTERRA Fitness

LifeSpan Fitness

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Indoor Fitness Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Indoor Fitness Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Indoor Fitness Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Indoor Fitness Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Indoor Fitness Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Indoor Fitness Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Treadmills

2.2.2 Elliptical

2.2.3 Stationary bike

2.2.4 Rowing machine

2.2.5 Elliptical Machine

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Indoor Fitness Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Home Consumer

2.4.2 Health Clubs/Gyms

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Indoor Fitness Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Indoor Fitness Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Indoor Fitness Equipment by Regions

4.1 Indoor Fitness Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Indoor Fitness Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Indoor Fitness Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Indoor Fitness Equipment by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Indoor Fitness Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Indoor Fitness Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Indoor Fitness Equipment by Countries

….continued

