Global PEEK Fasteners Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the PEEK Fasteners market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PEEK Fasteners business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PEEK Fasteners market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the PEEK Fasteners, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the PEEK Fasteners market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by PEEK Fasteners companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

PEEK Nuts

PEEK Bolts

PEEK Screws

PEEK Washers

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Medical

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Semiconductor

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive & Transportation

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Anika Therapeutics (Parcus Medical)

Hirosugi-Keiki

Arthrex

Craftech Industries

Dongguan Yulong Sealing Technology

Bohlender

Extreme Bolt & Fastener

E & T Fasteners

Guangzhou Engineering Plastics Industries

Essentra

Merck (Sigma Aldrich)

Misumi

Metrohm

Hitech Fluoro Products

Junhua ChinaPeek

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Nippon Chemical Screw

Medacta International

Jacto Group (Síntegra)

Nabeya Bi-Tech

Spectris (Malvern Instruments)

Supreme Plastics

Smith+Nephew

Sinco-CNC

SNC Plastic

Peek Fits

TEI Fasteners

Polymerscrew

Orthopromed

Premix

Zimmer Biomet

UVS Plastics

Tulpar Medical Solutions

Vital Parts

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PEEK Fasteners consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of PEEK Fasteners market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PEEK Fasteners manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PEEK Fasteners with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of PEEK Fasteners submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global PEEK Fasteners Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 PEEK Fasteners Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 PEEK Fasteners Segment by Type

2.2.1 PEEK Nuts

2.2.2 PEEK Bolts

2.2.3 PEEK Screws

2.2.4 PEEK Washers

2.2.5 Others

2.3 PEEK Fasteners Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global PEEK Fasteners Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global PEEK Fasteners Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global PEEK Fasteners Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 PEEK Fasteners Segment by Application

2.4.1 Medical

2.4.2 Oil & Gas

2.4.3 Manufacturing

2.4.4 Semiconductor

2.4.5 Aerospace & Defence

2.4.6 Automotive & Transportation

2.4.7 Others

2.5 PEEK Fasteners Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global PEEK Fasteners Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global PEEK Fasteners Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global PEEK Fasteners Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global PEEK Fasteners by Company

3.1 Global PEEK Fasteners Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global PEEK Fasteners Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global PEEK Fasteners Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global PEEK Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global PEEK Fasteners Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global PEEK Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global PEEK Fasteners Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global PEEK Fasteners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global PEEK Fasteners Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players PEEK Fasteners Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 PEEK Fasteners by Regions

4.1 PEEK Fasteners by Regions

4.2 Americas PEEK Fasteners Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC PEEK Fasteners Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe PEEK Fasteners Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa PEEK Fasteners Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas PEEK Fasteners Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas PEEK Fasteners Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas PEEK Fasteners Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas PEEK Fasteners Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas PEEK Fasteners Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC PEEK Fasteners Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC PEEK Fasteners Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC PEEK Fasteners Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC PEEK Fasteners Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC PEEK Fasteners Consumption by Application

6.4 China

Continued…

