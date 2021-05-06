Global PEEK Screws Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the PEEK Screws market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PEEK Screws business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PEEK Screws market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the PEEK Screws, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the PEEK Screws market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by PEEK Screws companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Slotted Screws

Cross Recessed Screws

Hexagon Socket Screws

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Medical

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Semiconductor

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive & Transportation

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Anika Therapeutics (Parcus Medical)

Jacto Group (Síntegra)

Arthrex

Craftech Industries

Essentra

BültePlastics

Hirosugi-Keiki

Extreme Bolt & Fastener

Hitech Fluoro Products

Guangzhou Engineering Plastics Industries

Misumi

Nippon Chemical Screw

Nabeya Bi-Tech

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Merck (Sigma Aldrich)

Medacta International

Peek Fits

Metrohm

Junhua ChinaPeek

Orthopromed

Tulpar Medical Solutions

UVS Plastics

Supreme Plastics

Spectris (Malvern Instruments)

TEI Fasteners

Premix

Zimmer Biomet

Smith+Nephew

Polymerscrew

SNC Plastic

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PEEK Screws consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of PEEK Screws market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PEEK Screws manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PEEK Screws with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of PEEK Screws submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global PEEK Screws Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 PEEK Screws Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 PEEK Screws Segment by Type

2.2.1 Slotted Screws

2.2.2 Cross Recessed Screws

2.2.3 Hexagon Socket Screws

2.2.4 Others

2.3 PEEK Screws Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global PEEK Screws Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global PEEK Screws Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global PEEK Screws Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 PEEK Screws Segment by Application

2.4.1 Medical

2.4.2 Oil & Gas

2.4.3 Manufacturing

2.4.4 Semiconductor

2.4.5 Aerospace & Defence

2.4.6 Automotive & Transportation

2.4.7 Others

2.5 PEEK Screws Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global PEEK Screws Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global PEEK Screws Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global PEEK Screws Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global PEEK Screws by Company

3.1 Global PEEK Screws Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global PEEK Screws Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global PEEK Screws Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global PEEK Screws Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global PEEK Screws Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global PEEK Screws Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global PEEK Screws Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global PEEK Screws Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global PEEK Screws Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players PEEK Screws Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 PEEK Screws by Regions

4.1 PEEK Screws by Regions

4.2 Americas PEEK Screws Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC PEEK Screws Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe PEEK Screws Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa PEEK Screws Consumption Growth

Continued…

