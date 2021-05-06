Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | SGL Group, Toray Group, Barnet

“

The report titled Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Fibre Composite Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Fibre Composite Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SGL Group, Toray Group, Barnet, Hexcel, Toho Tenax, Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon

Market Segmentation by Product: Thermoplastic Carbon Fibre Composite Materials

Thermosetting Carbon Fibre Composite Materials



Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile

Aircraft

Sports

Aerospace and Military

Ship

Others



The Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Fibre Composite Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Product Overview

1.2 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Thermoplastic Carbon Fibre Composite Materials

1.2.2 Thermosetting Carbon Fibre Composite Materials

1.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Carbon Fibre Composite Materials as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials by Application

4.1 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automobile

4.1.2 Aircraft

4.1.3 Sports

4.1.4 Aerospace and Military

4.1.5 Ship

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials by Country

5.1 North America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Carbon Fibre Composite Materials by Country

6.1 Europe Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Composite Materials by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials by Country

8.1 Latin America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Composite Materials by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Business

10.1 SGL Group

10.1.1 SGL Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 SGL Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 SGL Group Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 SGL Group Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Products Offered

10.1.5 SGL Group Recent Development

10.2 Toray Group

10.2.1 Toray Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Toray Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Toray Group Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 SGL Group Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Products Offered

10.2.5 Toray Group Recent Development

10.3 Barnet

10.3.1 Barnet Corporation Information

10.3.2 Barnet Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Barnet Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Barnet Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Products Offered

10.3.5 Barnet Recent Development

10.4 Hexcel

10.4.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hexcel Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hexcel Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Hexcel Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Products Offered

10.4.5 Hexcel Recent Development

10.5 Toho Tenax

10.5.1 Toho Tenax Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toho Tenax Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Toho Tenax Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Toho Tenax Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Products Offered

10.5.5 Toho Tenax Recent Development

10.6 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

10.6.1 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Products Offered

10.6.5 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Mitsubishi Rayon

10.7.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Products Offered

10.7.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Distributors

12.3 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”