Motion Control Valves Market Size, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | Tyco International, Emerson, Eaton

The report titled Global Motion Control Valves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Motion Control Valves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Motion Control Valves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Motion Control Valves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Motion Control Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Motion Control Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Motion Control Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Motion Control Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Motion Control Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Motion Control Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Motion Control Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Motion Control Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Tyco International, Emerson, Eaton, Flowserve, Kitz Group, Cameron, IMI, Crane Company, Metso, Circor Energy, KSB Group, Pentair, Watts, Velan, SWI Valve, Neway

Market Segmentation by Product: Pneumatic Control Valve

Electric Control Valve

Hydraulic Control Valve

Self-Operated Control Valve



Market Segmentation by Application: Petroleum and Natural Gas Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Chemical Industry

Steel Industry

Power Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Other Industrial



The Motion Control Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Motion Control Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Motion Control Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Motion Control Valves Market Overview

1.1 Motion Control Valves Product Overview

1.2 Motion Control Valves Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pneumatic Control Valve

1.2.2 Electric Control Valve

1.2.3 Hydraulic Control Valve

1.2.4 Self-Operated Control Valve

1.3 Global Motion Control Valves Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Motion Control Valves Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Motion Control Valves Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Motion Control Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Motion Control Valves Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Motion Control Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Motion Control Valves Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Motion Control Valves Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Motion Control Valves Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Motion Control Valves Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Motion Control Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Motion Control Valves Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Motion Control Valves Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Motion Control Valves Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Motion Control Valves as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Motion Control Valves Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Motion Control Valves Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Motion Control Valves Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Motion Control Valves Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Motion Control Valves Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Motion Control Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Motion Control Valves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Motion Control Valves Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Motion Control Valves Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Motion Control Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Motion Control Valves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Motion Control Valves Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Motion Control Valves by Application

4.1 Motion Control Valves Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Petroleum and Natural Gas Industry

4.1.2 Water Treatment Industry

4.1.3 Chemical Industry

4.1.4 Steel Industry

4.1.5 Power Industry

4.1.6 Pulp & Paper Industry

4.1.7 Other Industrial

4.2 Global Motion Control Valves Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Motion Control Valves Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Motion Control Valves Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Motion Control Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Motion Control Valves Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Motion Control Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Motion Control Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Motion Control Valves by Country

5.1 North America Motion Control Valves Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Motion Control Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Motion Control Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Motion Control Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Motion Control Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Motion Control Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Motion Control Valves by Country

6.1 Europe Motion Control Valves Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Motion Control Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Motion Control Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Motion Control Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Motion Control Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Motion Control Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Motion Control Valves by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Motion Control Valves Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Motion Control Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Motion Control Valves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Motion Control Valves Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Motion Control Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Motion Control Valves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Motion Control Valves by Country

8.1 Latin America Motion Control Valves Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Motion Control Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Motion Control Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Motion Control Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Motion Control Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Motion Control Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Motion Control Valves by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Motion Control Valves Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Motion Control Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Motion Control Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Motion Control Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Motion Control Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Motion Control Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Motion Control Valves Business

10.1 Tyco International

10.1.1 Tyco International Corporation Information

10.1.2 Tyco International Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Tyco International Motion Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Tyco International Motion Control Valves Products Offered

10.1.5 Tyco International Recent Development

10.2 Emerson

10.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.2.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Emerson Motion Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Tyco International Motion Control Valves Products Offered

10.2.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.3 Eaton

10.3.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.3.2 Eaton Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Eaton Motion Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Eaton Motion Control Valves Products Offered

10.3.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.4 Flowserve

10.4.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

10.4.2 Flowserve Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Flowserve Motion Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Flowserve Motion Control Valves Products Offered

10.4.5 Flowserve Recent Development

10.5 Kitz Group

10.5.1 Kitz Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kitz Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kitz Group Motion Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kitz Group Motion Control Valves Products Offered

10.5.5 Kitz Group Recent Development

10.6 Cameron

10.6.1 Cameron Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cameron Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Cameron Motion Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Cameron Motion Control Valves Products Offered

10.6.5 Cameron Recent Development

10.7 IMI

10.7.1 IMI Corporation Information

10.7.2 IMI Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 IMI Motion Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 IMI Motion Control Valves Products Offered

10.7.5 IMI Recent Development

10.8 Crane Company

10.8.1 Crane Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 Crane Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Crane Company Motion Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Crane Company Motion Control Valves Products Offered

10.8.5 Crane Company Recent Development

10.9 Metso

10.9.1 Metso Corporation Information

10.9.2 Metso Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Metso Motion Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Metso Motion Control Valves Products Offered

10.9.5 Metso Recent Development

10.10 Circor Energy

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Motion Control Valves Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Circor Energy Motion Control Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Circor Energy Recent Development

10.11 KSB Group

10.11.1 KSB Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 KSB Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 KSB Group Motion Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 KSB Group Motion Control Valves Products Offered

10.11.5 KSB Group Recent Development

10.12 Pentair

10.12.1 Pentair Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pentair Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Pentair Motion Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Pentair Motion Control Valves Products Offered

10.12.5 Pentair Recent Development

10.13 Watts

10.13.1 Watts Corporation Information

10.13.2 Watts Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Watts Motion Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Watts Motion Control Valves Products Offered

10.13.5 Watts Recent Development

10.14 Velan

10.14.1 Velan Corporation Information

10.14.2 Velan Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Velan Motion Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Velan Motion Control Valves Products Offered

10.14.5 Velan Recent Development

10.15 SWI Valve

10.15.1 SWI Valve Corporation Information

10.15.2 SWI Valve Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 SWI Valve Motion Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 SWI Valve Motion Control Valves Products Offered

10.15.5 SWI Valve Recent Development

10.16 Neway

10.16.1 Neway Corporation Information

10.16.2 Neway Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Neway Motion Control Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Neway Motion Control Valves Products Offered

10.16.5 Neway Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Motion Control Valves Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Motion Control Valves Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Motion Control Valves Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Motion Control Valves Distributors

12.3 Motion Control Valves Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

