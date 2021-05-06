Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cable Remote Control Type

Semi-Floating Semi-Submersible Type

Self-Supporting Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Civil

Military

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Autonomous Surface Vehicles

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Atlas Elektronik

Bluefin Robotics

The Boeing

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin

ECA Group

Oceaneering International

Kongsberg Gruppen

Saab Group

Thales Group

Textron

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cable Remote Control Type

2.2.2 Semi-Floating Semi-Submersible Type

2.2.3 Self-Supporting Type

2.3 Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Civil

2.4.2 Military

2.5 Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Company

3.1 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Regions

4.1 Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) by Regions

4.2 Americas Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

..…continued.

