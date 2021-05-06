Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Cable Remote Control Type
Semi-Floating Semi-Submersible Type
Self-Supporting Type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Civil
Military
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Autonomous Surface Vehicles
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
Atlas Elektronik
Bluefin Robotics
The Boeing
BAE Systems
Lockheed Martin
ECA Group
Oceaneering International
Kongsberg Gruppen
Saab Group
Thales Group
Textron
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
