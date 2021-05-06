Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Auto Fire Extinguisher market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Auto Fire Extinguisher business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Auto Fire Extinguisher market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Auto Fire Extinguisher, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Auto Fire Extinguisher market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Auto Fire Extinguisher companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Dry Chemical

Foam

Carbon Dioxide

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amerex

ILT Industrie-Luftfiltertechnik

BRK

Minimax

Tyco Fire Protection

Desautel

Britannia Fire

ANAF

Fire Fighter

Buckeye

Larsen’s

Safex

Tian Guang

Supremex

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Auto Fire Extinguisher consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Auto Fire Extinguisher market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Auto Fire Extinguisher manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Auto Fire Extinguisher with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Auto Fire Extinguisher submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Auto Fire Extinguisher Segment by Type

2.2.1 Dry Chemical

2.2.2 Foam

2.2.3 Carbon Dioxide

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Auto Fire Extinguisher Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Car

2.4.2 LCV

2.4.3 HCV

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher by Company

3.1 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Auto Fire Extinguisher Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Auto Fire Extinguisher by Regions

4.1 Auto Fire Extinguisher by Regions

4.2 Americas Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Auto Fire Extinguisher Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Auto Fire Extinguisher Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Auto Fire Extinguisher by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Auto Fire Extinguisher Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Auto Fire Extinguisher by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Auto Fire Extinguisher Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Auto Fire Extinguisher Distributors

10.3 Auto Fire Extinguisher Customer

11 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Market Forecast

11.1 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Auto Fire Extinguisher Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

….continued

