Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Fixed-Wing UAV

Many Rotor UAV

Single Rotor UAV

Mixed VTOL UAV

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Civil

Commercial

Military

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GENERAL ATOMICS

THALES

NORTHROP GRUMMAN

ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES

AEROVIRONMENT

ELBIT

AERONAUTICS

LOCKHEED MARTIN

SAAB

BOEING

DJI

3D ROBOTICS

PARROT

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Single Rotor UAV

