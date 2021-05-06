Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Above 60V

41V‐60V

31V‐40V

21V‐30V

10V‐20V

9V and Below

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automation

Consumer Electronics

Residential & Commercial

Automotive & Transportation

Lab Equipment

Medical

Military/Aerospace

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

DRS Technologies

ARC Systems, Inc

Emerson

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric

General Electric

Electric Motor Solutions

Toshiba Corp

ElectroCraft, Inc

Ningbo volcanic electric co.,LTD

WEG Electric Corp

Rex Engineering Corp

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Segment by Type

2.2.1 Above 60V

2.2.2 41V‐60V

2.2.3 31V‐40V

2.2.4 21V‐30V

2.2.5 10V‐20V

2.2.6 9V and Below

2.3 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automation

2.4.2 Consumer Electronics

2.4.3 Residential & Commercial

2.4.4 Automotive & Transportation

2.4.5 Lab Equipment

2.4.6 Medical

2.4.7 Military/Aerospace

2.5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor by Company

3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor by Regions

4.1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor by Regions

4.2 Americas Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor by Countries

….continued

