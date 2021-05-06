Global Compact AGV Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Compact AGV market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Compact AGV business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Compact AGV market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Compact AGV, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Compact AGV market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Compact AGV companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Compact Tugger

Compact CB Fork

Compact Straddle Fork

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Electronics Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Daifuku

Savant Automation

Dematic

JBT

Meidensha

Aethon

Corecon

Doerfer

Seegrid

Bastian Solutions

Transbotics

Murata

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Compact AGV consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Compact AGV market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Compact AGV manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Compact AGV with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Compact AGV submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Compact AGV Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Compact AGV Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Compact AGV Segment by Type

2.2.1 Compact Tugger

2.2.2 Compact CB Fork

2.2.3 Compact Straddle Fork

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Compact AGV Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Compact AGV Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Compact AGV Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Compact AGV Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Compact AGV Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive Industry

2.4.2 Food and Beverage Industry

2.4.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

2.4.4 Electronics Industry

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Compact AGV Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Compact AGV Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Compact AGV Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Compact AGV Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Compact AGV by Company

3.1 Global Compact AGV Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Compact AGV Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Compact AGV Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Compact AGV Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Compact AGV Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Compact AGV Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Compact AGV Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Compact AGV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Compact AGV Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Compact AGV Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Compact AGV by Regions

4.1 Compact AGV by Regions

4.2 Americas Compact AGV Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Compact AGV Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Compact AGV Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Compact AGV Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Compact AGV Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Compact AGV Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Compact AGV Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Compact AGV Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Compact AGV Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Compact AGV Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Compact AGV Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Compact AGV Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Compact AGV Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Compact AGV Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Compact AGV by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Compact AGV Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Compact AGV Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Compact AGV Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Compact AGV Consumption by Application

….continued

