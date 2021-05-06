Global Tunneling Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tunneling Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Tunneling Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Tunneling Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Tunneling Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Excavator

Forklift

Spray Car

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Subway

Mining

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Atlas Copco

China Communications

Bessac – Tunnels & Microtunnels

Sandvik Construction

SANYHE International Holdings

Hitachi Zosen

Astec Industries

HERRENKNECHT

China Railway Engineering

Akkerman

DH Mining System

GHH Mining Machines

Furukawa Rock Drill

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Tunneling Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Tunneling Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tunneling Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tunneling Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Tunneling Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Tunneling Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Tunneling Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Tunneling Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Excavator

2.2.2 Forklift

2.2.3 Spray Car

2.3 Tunneling Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Tunneling Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Tunneling Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Tunneling Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Tunneling Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Subway

2.4.2 Mining

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Tunneling Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Tunneling Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Tunneling Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Tunneling Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Tunneling Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Tunneling Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Tunneling Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Tunneling Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Tunneling Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Tunneling Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Tunneling Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Tunneling Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Tunneling Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Tunneling Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Tunneling Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Tunneling Equipment by Regions

4.1 Tunneling Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Tunneling Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Tunneling Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Tunneling Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Tunneling Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Tunneling Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Tunneling Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Tunneling Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Tunneling Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Tunneling Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Tunneling Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Tunneling Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Tunneling Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Tunneling Equipment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Tunneling Equipment Consumption by Application

..…continued.

