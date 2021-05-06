Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Recognition Market Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Recognition Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325658

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Asia Pacific AI image recognition market will register a 2020-2026 CAGR of 30.6% with a total addressable market cap of $9.73 billion over the forecast years.

Highlighted with 30 tables and 41 figures, this 97-page report “Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Recognition Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Function, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific AI image recognition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific AI image recognition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Function, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on Offering, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Based on Function, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Biometrics Recognition

• Facial Recognition

• Hand and Fingerprint Scan

• Eyes Recognition

• Other Biometrics

Object Identification

Based on Industry Vertical, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Automotive

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Security

• Retail

• Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Australia

• India

• Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Request for Full Report-:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325658

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Offering, Function, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific AI image recognition market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Artivatic Data Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM Corporation

iFlytek

Intel Corporation

LPixel, Inc.

Megvii

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SenseTime

ViSenze Pte Ltd.

YITU Technologies

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609