North America Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market 2021 Segmentation, Gross Margins, Future Demand, and Regional Forecast 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on North America Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

North America biometrics-as-a-service (BaaS) market is expected to grow by 15.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $3,493.75 million by 2030.

Highlighted with 26 tables and 54 figures, this 118-page report “North America Biometrics- as-a-Service (BaaS) Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Modality, Technology, Enterprise Size, Deployment Mode, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America biometrics-as-a-service market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America biometrics-as-a-service market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Modality, Technology, Enterprise Size, Deployment Mode, End User, and Country.

Based on Offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Solutions

• Service

Based on Modality, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Unimodal BaaS

• Multimodal Baas

Based on Technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Fingerprint Recognition

• Voice Recognition

• Signature Recognition

• Iris Recognition

• Palm/Hand Recognition

• Face Recognition

• Behavior Recognition

• Other Technologies

Based on Enterprise Size, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Based on Deployment Mode, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• On-Premise BaaS

• On-Cloud BaaS

Based on End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Government

• Travel

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• E-commerce & Retail

• Defense

• IT & Telecommunication

• Other End-Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Modality, Technology, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America biometrics-as-a-service market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Accenture PLC

Aware Inc.

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd

BioID Technology

Certibio

Fingerprint Cards Ab

Fujitsu Limited

Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC

HYPR Corp.

IDEMIA France SAS

ImageWare Systems Inc.

IriTech Inc.

Leidos Holdings Inc.

M2SYS Technology

Mobbeel Solutions S.L.L.

MorphoTrust USA

NEC Corp.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Phonexia SRO

Precise Biometrics AB

Secur-eye

SIC Biometrics, Inc.

SmilePass Ltd.

