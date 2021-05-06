Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Narrow Forklift AGV

Straddle Forklift AGV

Reach Forklift AGV

Counterbalance Forklift AGV

Side Lifting Forklift AGV

Dual Fork Forklift AGV

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Electronics Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Daifuku

Savant Automation

Dematic

JBT

Meidensha

Dematic

Aethon

Corecon

Doerfer

Seegrid

Bastian Solutions

Transbotics

Murata

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Segment by Type

2.2.1 Narrow Forklift AGV

2.2.2 Straddle Forklift AGV

2.2.3 Reach Forklift AGV

2.2.4 Counterbalance Forklift AGV

2.2.5 Side Lifting Forklift AGV

2.2.6 Dual Fork Forklift AGV

2.2.7 Others

2.3 Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive Industry

2.4.2 Food and Beverage Industry

2.4.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

2.4.4 Electronics Industry

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles by Company

3.1 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles by Regions

4.1 Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles by Regions

4.2 Americas Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Distributors

10.3 Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Customer

11 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Market Forecast

11.1 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Forklift Automated Guided Vehicles Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

….continued

