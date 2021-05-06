Army Knives Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027| Kisag, ECHO, Feste, OXO, Pinpinu, KooFooGoo, Supor

Los Angeles, United State: The global Army Knives market is elaborately discussed in the report so as to help readers to gain sound understanding of key trends, top strategies, and potential growth opportunities. The Army Knives report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis to give a complete and accurate picture of the current and future market situations. The analysts have carefully forecast the market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, and other vital factors with the help of industry-best primary and secondary research tools and methodologies. Players can use the Army Knives market report to build effective strategies for concentrating on key segments and regions and boosting their business in the global Army Knives market.
In this section of the report, the global Army Knives Market focuses on the major players that are operating in the market and their competitive landscape present in the market. The Army Knives report includes a list of initiatives taken by the companies in the past years along with the ones, which are likely to happen in the coming years. Analysts have also made a note of their expansion plans for the near future, financial analysis of these companies, and their research and development activities. This research report includes a complete dashboard view of the global Army Knives market, which helps the readers to view an in-depth knowledge about the report.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Army Knives Market Research Report: Victorinox, WENGER, BUCK, Ka-bar, Benchmade, Spyderco, Gerber, Strider, MadDog, Cold Steel, Al Mar, BOKER, Chris Reeve, Extrema Ratio, Leatherman, Microtech, Mission, SOG, T.O.P.S, Hogue
Global Army Knives Market by Type: Folding Knives, Unfolding Knives
Global Army Knives Market by Application: Military, Civil
The researchers used market breakdown and data triangulation methods to segment the global Army Knives market and estimate the market size of each product and application segment. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to identify key growth pockets of the global Army Knives market and prepare powerful strategies to cash in on them. The research study includes a brilliant and specific analysis of top regions expected to attract strong growth in the global Army Knives market. The analysts have focused on the market share, revenue growth, recent developments, price, and other key factors of regional markets.
Questions Answered by the Report:
Which are the dominant players of the global Army Knives market?
What will be the size of the global Army Knives market in the coming years?
Which segment will lead the global Army Knives market?
How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Army Knives market?
What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Army Knives market?
Table of Contents
1 Army Knives Market Overview
1.1 Army Knives Product Overview
1.2 Army Knives Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Folding Knives
1.2.2 Unfolding Knives
1.3 Global Army Knives Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Army Knives Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Army Knives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Army Knives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Army Knives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Army Knives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Army Knives Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Army Knives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Army Knives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Army Knives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Army Knives Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Army Knives Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Army Knives Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Army Knives Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Army Knives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Army Knives Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Army Knives Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Army Knives Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Army Knives as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Army Knives Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Army Knives Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Army Knives Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Army Knives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Army Knives Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Army Knives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Army Knives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Army Knives Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Army Knives Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Army Knives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Army Knives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Army Knives Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Army Knives by Application
4.1 Army Knives Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Military
4.1.2 Civil
4.2 Global Army Knives Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Army Knives Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Army Knives Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Army Knives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Army Knives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Army Knives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Army Knives Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Army Knives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Army Knives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Army Knives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Army Knives by Country
5.1 North America Army Knives Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Army Knives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Army Knives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Army Knives Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Army Knives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Army Knives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Army Knives by Country
6.1 Europe Army Knives Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Army Knives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Army Knives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Army Knives Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Army Knives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Army Knives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Army Knives by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Army Knives Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Army Knives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Army Knives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Army Knives Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Army Knives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Army Knives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Army Knives by Country
8.1 Latin America Army Knives Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Army Knives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Army Knives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Army Knives Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Army Knives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Army Knives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Army Knives by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Army Knives Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Army Knives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Army Knives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Army Knives Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Army Knives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Army Knives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Army Knives Business
10.1 Victorinox
10.1.1 Victorinox Corporation Information
10.1.2 Victorinox Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Victorinox Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Victorinox Army Knives Products Offered
10.1.5 Victorinox Recent Development
10.2 WENGER
10.2.1 WENGER Corporation Information
10.2.2 WENGER Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 WENGER Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Victorinox Army Knives Products Offered
10.2.5 WENGER Recent Development
10.3 BUCK
10.3.1 BUCK Corporation Information
10.3.2 BUCK Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 BUCK Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 BUCK Army Knives Products Offered
10.3.5 BUCK Recent Development
10.4 Ka-bar
10.4.1 Ka-bar Corporation Information
10.4.2 Ka-bar Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Ka-bar Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Ka-bar Army Knives Products Offered
10.4.5 Ka-bar Recent Development
10.5 Benchmade
10.5.1 Benchmade Corporation Information
10.5.2 Benchmade Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Benchmade Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Benchmade Army Knives Products Offered
10.5.5 Benchmade Recent Development
10.6 Spyderco
10.6.1 Spyderco Corporation Information
10.6.2 Spyderco Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Spyderco Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Spyderco Army Knives Products Offered
10.6.5 Spyderco Recent Development
10.7 Gerber
10.7.1 Gerber Corporation Information
10.7.2 Gerber Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Gerber Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Gerber Army Knives Products Offered
10.7.5 Gerber Recent Development
10.8 Strider
10.8.1 Strider Corporation Information
10.8.2 Strider Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Strider Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Strider Army Knives Products Offered
10.8.5 Strider Recent Development
10.9 MadDog
10.9.1 MadDog Corporation Information
10.9.2 MadDog Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 MadDog Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 MadDog Army Knives Products Offered
10.9.5 MadDog Recent Development
10.10 Cold Steel
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Army Knives Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Cold Steel Army Knives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Cold Steel Recent Development
10.11 Al Mar
10.11.1 Al Mar Corporation Information
10.11.2 Al Mar Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Al Mar Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Al Mar Army Knives Products Offered
10.11.5 Al Mar Recent Development
10.12 BOKER
10.12.1 BOKER Corporation Information
10.12.2 BOKER Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 BOKER Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 BOKER Army Knives Products Offered
10.12.5 BOKER Recent Development
10.13 Chris Reeve
10.13.1 Chris Reeve Corporation Information
10.13.2 Chris Reeve Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Chris Reeve Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Chris Reeve Army Knives Products Offered
10.13.5 Chris Reeve Recent Development
10.14 Extrema Ratio
10.14.1 Extrema Ratio Corporation Information
10.14.2 Extrema Ratio Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Extrema Ratio Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Extrema Ratio Army Knives Products Offered
10.14.5 Extrema Ratio Recent Development
10.15 Leatherman
10.15.1 Leatherman Corporation Information
10.15.2 Leatherman Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Leatherman Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Leatherman Army Knives Products Offered
10.15.5 Leatherman Recent Development
10.16 Microtech
10.16.1 Microtech Corporation Information
10.16.2 Microtech Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Microtech Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Microtech Army Knives Products Offered
10.16.5 Microtech Recent Development
10.17 Mission
10.17.1 Mission Corporation Information
10.17.2 Mission Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Mission Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Mission Army Knives Products Offered
10.17.5 Mission Recent Development
10.18 SOG
10.18.1 SOG Corporation Information
10.18.2 SOG Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 SOG Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 SOG Army Knives Products Offered
10.18.5 SOG Recent Development
10.19 T.O.P.S
10.19.1 T.O.P.S Corporation Information
10.19.2 T.O.P.S Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 T.O.P.S Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 T.O.P.S Army Knives Products Offered
10.19.5 T.O.P.S Recent Development
10.20 Hogue
10.20.1 Hogue Corporation Information
10.20.2 Hogue Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Hogue Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Hogue Army Knives Products Offered
10.20.5 Hogue Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Army Knives Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Army Knives Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Army Knives Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Army Knives Distributors
12.3 Army Knives Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
