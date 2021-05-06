Army Knives Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027| Kisag, ECHO, Feste, OXO, Pinpinu, KooFooGoo, Supor

Los Angeles, United State: The global Army Knives market is elaborately discussed in the report so as to help readers to gain sound understanding of key trends, top strategies, and potential growth opportunities. The Army Knives report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis to give a complete and accurate picture of the current and future market situations. The analysts have carefully forecast the market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, and other vital factors with the help of industry-best primary and secondary research tools and methodologies. Players can use the Army Knives market report to build effective strategies for concentrating on key segments and regions and boosting their business in the global Army Knives market.

In this section of the report, the global Army Knives Market focuses on the major players that are operating in the market and their competitive landscape present in the market. The Army Knives report includes a list of initiatives taken by the companies in the past years along with the ones, which are likely to happen in the coming years. Analysts have also made a note of their expansion plans for the near future, financial analysis of these companies, and their research and development activities. This research report includes a complete dashboard view of the global Army Knives market, which helps the readers to view an in-depth knowledge about the report.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Army Knives Market Research Report: Victorinox, WENGER, BUCK, Ka-bar, Benchmade, Spyderco, Gerber, Strider, MadDog, Cold Steel, Al Mar, BOKER, Chris Reeve, Extrema Ratio, Leatherman, Microtech, Mission, SOG, T.O.P.S, Hogue

Global Army Knives Market by Type: Folding Knives, Unfolding Knives

Global Army Knives Market by Application: Military, Civil

The researchers used market breakdown and data triangulation methods to segment the global Army Knives market and estimate the market size of each product and application segment. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to identify key growth pockets of the global Army Knives market and prepare powerful strategies to cash in on them. The research study includes a brilliant and specific analysis of top regions expected to attract strong growth in the global Army Knives market. The analysts have focused on the market share, revenue growth, recent developments, price, and other key factors of regional markets.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Army Knives market?

What will be the size of the global Army Knives market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Army Knives market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Army Knives market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Army Knives market?

Table of Contents

1 Army Knives Market Overview

1.1 Army Knives Product Overview

1.2 Army Knives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Folding Knives

1.2.2 Unfolding Knives

1.3 Global Army Knives Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Army Knives Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Army Knives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Army Knives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Army Knives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Army Knives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Army Knives Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Army Knives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Army Knives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Army Knives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Army Knives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Army Knives Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Army Knives Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Army Knives Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Army Knives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Army Knives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Army Knives Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Army Knives Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Army Knives as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Army Knives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Army Knives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Army Knives Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Army Knives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Army Knives Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Army Knives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Army Knives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Army Knives Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Army Knives Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Army Knives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Army Knives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Army Knives Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Army Knives by Application

4.1 Army Knives Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Military

4.1.2 Civil

4.2 Global Army Knives Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Army Knives Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Army Knives Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Army Knives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Army Knives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Army Knives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Army Knives Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Army Knives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Army Knives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Army Knives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Army Knives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Army Knives by Country

5.1 North America Army Knives Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Army Knives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Army Knives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Army Knives Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Army Knives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Army Knives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Army Knives by Country

6.1 Europe Army Knives Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Army Knives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Army Knives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Army Knives Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Army Knives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Army Knives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Army Knives by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Army Knives Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Army Knives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Army Knives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Army Knives Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Army Knives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Army Knives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Army Knives by Country

8.1 Latin America Army Knives Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Army Knives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Army Knives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Army Knives Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Army Knives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Army Knives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Army Knives by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Army Knives Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Army Knives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Army Knives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Army Knives Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Army Knives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Army Knives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Army Knives Business

10.1 Victorinox

10.1.1 Victorinox Corporation Information

10.1.2 Victorinox Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Victorinox Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Victorinox Army Knives Products Offered

10.1.5 Victorinox Recent Development

10.2 WENGER

10.2.1 WENGER Corporation Information

10.2.2 WENGER Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 WENGER Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Victorinox Army Knives Products Offered

10.2.5 WENGER Recent Development

10.3 BUCK

10.3.1 BUCK Corporation Information

10.3.2 BUCK Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BUCK Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BUCK Army Knives Products Offered

10.3.5 BUCK Recent Development

10.4 Ka-bar

10.4.1 Ka-bar Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ka-bar Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Ka-bar Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Ka-bar Army Knives Products Offered

10.4.5 Ka-bar Recent Development

10.5 Benchmade

10.5.1 Benchmade Corporation Information

10.5.2 Benchmade Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Benchmade Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Benchmade Army Knives Products Offered

10.5.5 Benchmade Recent Development

10.6 Spyderco

10.6.1 Spyderco Corporation Information

10.6.2 Spyderco Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Spyderco Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Spyderco Army Knives Products Offered

10.6.5 Spyderco Recent Development

10.7 Gerber

10.7.1 Gerber Corporation Information

10.7.2 Gerber Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Gerber Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Gerber Army Knives Products Offered

10.7.5 Gerber Recent Development

10.8 Strider

10.8.1 Strider Corporation Information

10.8.2 Strider Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Strider Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Strider Army Knives Products Offered

10.8.5 Strider Recent Development

10.9 MadDog

10.9.1 MadDog Corporation Information

10.9.2 MadDog Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 MadDog Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 MadDog Army Knives Products Offered

10.9.5 MadDog Recent Development

10.10 Cold Steel

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Army Knives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Cold Steel Army Knives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Cold Steel Recent Development

10.11 Al Mar

10.11.1 Al Mar Corporation Information

10.11.2 Al Mar Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Al Mar Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Al Mar Army Knives Products Offered

10.11.5 Al Mar Recent Development

10.12 BOKER

10.12.1 BOKER Corporation Information

10.12.2 BOKER Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 BOKER Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 BOKER Army Knives Products Offered

10.12.5 BOKER Recent Development

10.13 Chris Reeve

10.13.1 Chris Reeve Corporation Information

10.13.2 Chris Reeve Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Chris Reeve Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Chris Reeve Army Knives Products Offered

10.13.5 Chris Reeve Recent Development

10.14 Extrema Ratio

10.14.1 Extrema Ratio Corporation Information

10.14.2 Extrema Ratio Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Extrema Ratio Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Extrema Ratio Army Knives Products Offered

10.14.5 Extrema Ratio Recent Development

10.15 Leatherman

10.15.1 Leatherman Corporation Information

10.15.2 Leatherman Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Leatherman Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Leatherman Army Knives Products Offered

10.15.5 Leatherman Recent Development

10.16 Microtech

10.16.1 Microtech Corporation Information

10.16.2 Microtech Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Microtech Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Microtech Army Knives Products Offered

10.16.5 Microtech Recent Development

10.17 Mission

10.17.1 Mission Corporation Information

10.17.2 Mission Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Mission Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Mission Army Knives Products Offered

10.17.5 Mission Recent Development

10.18 SOG

10.18.1 SOG Corporation Information

10.18.2 SOG Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 SOG Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 SOG Army Knives Products Offered

10.18.5 SOG Recent Development

10.19 T.O.P.S

10.19.1 T.O.P.S Corporation Information

10.19.2 T.O.P.S Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 T.O.P.S Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 T.O.P.S Army Knives Products Offered

10.19.5 T.O.P.S Recent Development

10.20 Hogue

10.20.1 Hogue Corporation Information

10.20.2 Hogue Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Hogue Army Knives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Hogue Army Knives Products Offered

10.20.5 Hogue Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Army Knives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Army Knives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Army Knives Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Army Knives Distributors

12.3 Army Knives Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

