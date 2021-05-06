Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Share, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential By 2027 | Velcro, 3M, APLIX

“
The report titled Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Hook and Loop Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Hook and Loop Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Velcro, 3M, APLIX, Kuraray Group, YKK, Paiho, Jianli, Heyi, Binder, Shingyi, Lovetex, Essentra Components, HALCO, Krahnen & Gobbers, Dunlap, DirecTex, Jieji, ISHI-INDUSTRIES, Tesa, Magic Fastners, Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd.
The Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Overview
1.1 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Overview
1.2 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Nylon
1.2.2 Polyester
1.2.3 Other
1.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Industrial Hook and Loop Tape as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape by Application
4.1 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Footwear and Apparel
4.1.2 Transportation
4.1.3 Industrial Manufacturing
4.1.4 Medical
4.1.5 Other
4.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape by Country
5.1 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Tape by Country
6.1 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hook and Loop Tape by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape by Country
8.1 Latin America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook and Loop Tape by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Business
10.1 Velcro
10.1.1 Velcro Corporation Information
10.1.2 Velcro Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Velcro Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Velcro Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.1.5 Velcro Recent Development
10.2 3M
10.2.1 3M Corporation Information
10.2.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 3M Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 3M Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.2.5 3M Recent Development
10.3 APLIX
10.3.1 APLIX Corporation Information
10.3.2 APLIX Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 APLIX Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 APLIX Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.3.5 APLIX Recent Development
10.4 Kuraray Group
10.4.1 Kuraray Group Corporation Information
10.4.2 Kuraray Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Kuraray Group Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Kuraray Group Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.4.5 Kuraray Group Recent Development
10.5 YKK
10.5.1 YKK Corporation Information
10.5.2 YKK Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 YKK Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 YKK Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.5.5 YKK Recent Development
10.6 Paiho
10.6.1 Paiho Corporation Information
10.6.2 Paiho Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Paiho Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Paiho Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.6.5 Paiho Recent Development
10.7 Jianli
10.7.1 Jianli Corporation Information
10.7.2 Jianli Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Jianli Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Jianli Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.7.5 Jianli Recent Development
10.8 Heyi
10.8.1 Heyi Corporation Information
10.8.2 Heyi Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Heyi Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Heyi Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.8.5 Heyi Recent Development
10.9 Binder
10.9.1 Binder Corporation Information
10.9.2 Binder Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Binder Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Binder Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.9.5 Binder Recent Development
10.10 Shingyi
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Shingyi Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Shingyi Recent Development
10.11 Lovetex
10.11.1 Lovetex Corporation Information
10.11.2 Lovetex Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Lovetex Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Lovetex Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.11.5 Lovetex Recent Development
10.12 Essentra Components
10.12.1 Essentra Components Corporation Information
10.12.2 Essentra Components Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Essentra Components Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Essentra Components Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.12.5 Essentra Components Recent Development
10.13 HALCO
10.13.1 HALCO Corporation Information
10.13.2 HALCO Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 HALCO Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 HALCO Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.13.5 HALCO Recent Development
10.14 Krahnen & Gobbers
10.14.1 Krahnen & Gobbers Corporation Information
10.14.2 Krahnen & Gobbers Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Krahnen & Gobbers Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Krahnen & Gobbers Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.14.5 Krahnen & Gobbers Recent Development
10.15 Dunlap
10.15.1 Dunlap Corporation Information
10.15.2 Dunlap Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Dunlap Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Dunlap Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.15.5 Dunlap Recent Development
10.16 DirecTex
10.16.1 DirecTex Corporation Information
10.16.2 DirecTex Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 DirecTex Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 DirecTex Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.16.5 DirecTex Recent Development
10.17 Jieji
10.17.1 Jieji Corporation Information
10.17.2 Jieji Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Jieji Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Jieji Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.17.5 Jieji Recent Development
10.18 ISHI-INDUSTRIES
10.18.1 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Corporation Information
10.18.2 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.18.5 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Recent Development
10.19 Tesa
10.19.1 Tesa Corporation Information
10.19.2 Tesa Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Tesa Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Tesa Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.19.5 Tesa Recent Development
10.20 Magic Fastners
10.20.1 Magic Fastners Corporation Information
10.20.2 Magic Fastners Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Magic Fastners Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Magic Fastners Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.20.5 Magic Fastners Recent Development
10.21 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd.
10.21.1 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information
10.21.2 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Products Offered
10.21.5 Siddharth Filaments Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Distributors
12.3 Industrial Hook and Loop Tape Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
