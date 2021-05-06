Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market 2021: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2027 | SICPA, Sun Chemical, Microtrace

“
The report titled Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: SICPA, Sun Chemical, Microtrace, CTI, Gleitsmann Security Inks, Petrel, Kao Collins, Cronite, Gans, Godo, ANY, Mingbo, Pingwei, Letong Ink, Wancheng, FYOTEC
Market Segmentation by Product: Intaglio Inks
Silkscreen Inks
Letterpress Inks
Offset Inks
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Banknotes
Official Identity Documents
Tax Banderoles
Security Labels
Others
The Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink market?
Table of Contents:
1 Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market Overview
1.1 Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Product Overview
1.2 Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Intaglio Inks
1.2.2 Silkscreen Inks
1.2.3 Letterpress Inks
1.2.4 Offset Inks
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink by Application
4.1 Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Banknotes
4.1.2 Official Identity Documents
4.1.3 Tax Banderoles
4.1.4 Security Labels
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink by Country
5.1 North America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink by Country
6.1 Europe Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink by Country
8.1 Latin America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Business
10.1 SICPA
10.1.1 SICPA Corporation Information
10.1.2 SICPA Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 SICPA Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 SICPA Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Products Offered
10.1.5 SICPA Recent Development
10.2 Sun Chemical
10.2.1 Sun Chemical Corporation Information
10.2.2 Sun Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sun Chemical Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Sun Chemical Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Products Offered
10.2.5 Sun Chemical Recent Development
10.3 Microtrace
10.3.1 Microtrace Corporation Information
10.3.2 Microtrace Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Microtrace Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Microtrace Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Products Offered
10.3.5 Microtrace Recent Development
10.4 CTI
10.4.1 CTI Corporation Information
10.4.2 CTI Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 CTI Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 CTI Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Products Offered
10.4.5 CTI Recent Development
10.5 Gleitsmann Security Inks
10.5.1 Gleitsmann Security Inks Corporation Information
10.5.2 Gleitsmann Security Inks Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Gleitsmann Security Inks Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Gleitsmann Security Inks Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Products Offered
10.5.5 Gleitsmann Security Inks Recent Development
10.6 Petrel
10.6.1 Petrel Corporation Information
10.6.2 Petrel Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Petrel Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Petrel Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Products Offered
10.6.5 Petrel Recent Development
10.7 Kao Collins
10.7.1 Kao Collins Corporation Information
10.7.2 Kao Collins Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Kao Collins Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Kao Collins Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Products Offered
10.7.5 Kao Collins Recent Development
10.8 Cronite
10.8.1 Cronite Corporation Information
10.8.2 Cronite Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Cronite Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Cronite Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Products Offered
10.8.5 Cronite Recent Development
10.9 Gans
10.9.1 Gans Corporation Information
10.9.2 Gans Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Gans Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Gans Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Products Offered
10.9.5 Gans Recent Development
10.10 Godo
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Godo Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Godo Recent Development
10.11 ANY
10.11.1 ANY Corporation Information
10.11.2 ANY Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 ANY Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 ANY Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Products Offered
10.11.5 ANY Recent Development
10.12 Mingbo
10.12.1 Mingbo Corporation Information
10.12.2 Mingbo Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Mingbo Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Mingbo Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Products Offered
10.12.5 Mingbo Recent Development
10.13 Pingwei
10.13.1 Pingwei Corporation Information
10.13.2 Pingwei Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Pingwei Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Pingwei Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Products Offered
10.13.5 Pingwei Recent Development
10.14 Letong Ink
10.14.1 Letong Ink Corporation Information
10.14.2 Letong Ink Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Letong Ink Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Letong Ink Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Products Offered
10.14.5 Letong Ink Recent Development
10.15 Wancheng
10.15.1 Wancheng Corporation Information
10.15.2 Wancheng Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Wancheng Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Wancheng Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Products Offered
10.15.5 Wancheng Recent Development
10.16 FYOTEC
10.16.1 FYOTEC Corporation Information
10.16.2 FYOTEC Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 FYOTEC Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 FYOTEC Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Products Offered
10.16.5 FYOTEC Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Distributors
12.3 Anti-counterfeiting Security Ink Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
”