Waterproof Mortar Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2021-2027 | Weber (Saint-Gobain), Mapei, BASF

The report titled Global Waterproof Mortar Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproof Mortar market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproof Mortar market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproof Mortar market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproof Mortar market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproof Mortar report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproof Mortar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproof Mortar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproof Mortar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproof Mortar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproof Mortar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproof Mortar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Weber (Saint-Gobain), Mapei, BASF, Knauf, Ceresit (Henkel), Sika, Bostik (Arkema), Sto Corp., Sievert SE, Custom Building Products, LafargeHolcim, Tremco Constructions Product Group, PAGEL, Grupo Puma, Cementos Molins, Ardex, CPI Mortars Limited., Baumit

Market Segmentation by Product: Ordinary Waterproof Mortar

Special Waterproof Mortar



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction Industry

Decorative Work



The Waterproof Mortar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproof Mortar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproof Mortar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterproof Mortar market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproof Mortar industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterproof Mortar market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproof Mortar market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproof Mortar market?

Table of Contents:

1 Waterproof Mortar Market Overview

1.1 Waterproof Mortar Product Overview

1.2 Waterproof Mortar Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ordinary Waterproof Mortar

1.2.2 Special Waterproof Mortar

1.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Waterproof Mortar Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Waterproof Mortar Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Waterproof Mortar Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Waterproof Mortar Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Waterproof Mortar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Waterproof Mortar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Waterproof Mortar Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Waterproof Mortar Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Waterproof Mortar as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Waterproof Mortar Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Waterproof Mortar Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Waterproof Mortar Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Waterproof Mortar by Application

4.1 Waterproof Mortar Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Construction Industry

4.1.2 Decorative Work

4.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Waterproof Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Waterproof Mortar by Country

5.1 North America Waterproof Mortar Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Waterproof Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Waterproof Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Waterproof Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Waterproof Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Waterproof Mortar by Country

6.1 Europe Waterproof Mortar Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Waterproof Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Waterproof Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Waterproof Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Waterproof Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Mortar by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Mortar Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Mortar Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Mortar Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Mortar Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Mortar Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Waterproof Mortar by Country

8.1 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Waterproof Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waterproof Mortar Business

10.1 Weber (Saint-Gobain)

10.1.1 Weber (Saint-Gobain) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Weber (Saint-Gobain) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Weber (Saint-Gobain) Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Weber (Saint-Gobain) Waterproof Mortar Products Offered

10.1.5 Weber (Saint-Gobain) Recent Development

10.2 Mapei

10.2.1 Mapei Corporation Information

10.2.2 Mapei Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Mapei Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Mapei Waterproof Mortar Products Offered

10.2.5 Mapei Recent Development

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BASF Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BASF Waterproof Mortar Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF Recent Development

10.4 Knauf

10.4.1 Knauf Corporation Information

10.4.2 Knauf Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Knauf Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Knauf Waterproof Mortar Products Offered

10.4.5 Knauf Recent Development

10.5 Ceresit (Henkel)

10.5.1 Ceresit (Henkel) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ceresit (Henkel) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Ceresit (Henkel) Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Ceresit (Henkel) Waterproof Mortar Products Offered

10.5.5 Ceresit (Henkel) Recent Development

10.6 Sika

10.6.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sika Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sika Waterproof Mortar Products Offered

10.6.5 Sika Recent Development

10.7 Bostik (Arkema)

10.7.1 Bostik (Arkema) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bostik (Arkema) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Bostik (Arkema) Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Bostik (Arkema) Waterproof Mortar Products Offered

10.7.5 Bostik (Arkema) Recent Development

10.8 Sto Corp.

10.8.1 Sto Corp. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sto Corp. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sto Corp. Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sto Corp. Waterproof Mortar Products Offered

10.8.5 Sto Corp. Recent Development

10.9 Sievert SE

10.9.1 Sievert SE Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sievert SE Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sievert SE Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sievert SE Waterproof Mortar Products Offered

10.9.5 Sievert SE Recent Development

10.10 Custom Building Products

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Waterproof Mortar Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Custom Building Products Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Custom Building Products Recent Development

10.11 LafargeHolcim

10.11.1 LafargeHolcim Corporation Information

10.11.2 LafargeHolcim Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 LafargeHolcim Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 LafargeHolcim Waterproof Mortar Products Offered

10.11.5 LafargeHolcim Recent Development

10.12 Tremco Constructions Product Group

10.12.1 Tremco Constructions Product Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tremco Constructions Product Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Tremco Constructions Product Group Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Tremco Constructions Product Group Waterproof Mortar Products Offered

10.12.5 Tremco Constructions Product Group Recent Development

10.13 PAGEL

10.13.1 PAGEL Corporation Information

10.13.2 PAGEL Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 PAGEL Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 PAGEL Waterproof Mortar Products Offered

10.13.5 PAGEL Recent Development

10.14 Grupo Puma

10.14.1 Grupo Puma Corporation Information

10.14.2 Grupo Puma Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Grupo Puma Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Grupo Puma Waterproof Mortar Products Offered

10.14.5 Grupo Puma Recent Development

10.15 Cementos Molins

10.15.1 Cementos Molins Corporation Information

10.15.2 Cementos Molins Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Cementos Molins Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Cementos Molins Waterproof Mortar Products Offered

10.15.5 Cementos Molins Recent Development

10.16 Ardex

10.16.1 Ardex Corporation Information

10.16.2 Ardex Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Ardex Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Ardex Waterproof Mortar Products Offered

10.16.5 Ardex Recent Development

10.17 CPI Mortars Limited.

10.17.1 CPI Mortars Limited. Corporation Information

10.17.2 CPI Mortars Limited. Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 CPI Mortars Limited. Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 CPI Mortars Limited. Waterproof Mortar Products Offered

10.17.5 CPI Mortars Limited. Recent Development

10.18 Baumit

10.18.1 Baumit Corporation Information

10.18.2 Baumit Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Baumit Waterproof Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Baumit Waterproof Mortar Products Offered

10.18.5 Baumit Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Waterproof Mortar Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Waterproof Mortar Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Waterproof Mortar Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Waterproof Mortar Distributors

12.3 Waterproof Mortar Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

