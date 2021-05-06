Commuter Bike Wheel Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Shimano, Campagnolo, Fulcrum Wheels Srl

“

The report titled Global Commuter Bike Wheel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Commuter Bike Wheel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commuter Bike Wheel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commuter Bike Wheel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Shimano, Campagnolo, Fulcrum Wheels Srl, Mavic, Zipp (Sram), Easton Cycling, Boyd Cycling, Black Inc, Pro Lite, FFWD Wheels, Prime Components, SCOPE, Industry Nine, VITTORIA, ROL Wheels, Hunt Bike Wheels, DT Swiss, Lightweight(Carbovation)

Market Segmentation by Product: Alloy Wheel

Carbon Wheel



Market Segmentation by Application: Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Speciality Stores

Online Retail



The Commuter Bike Wheel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commuter Bike Wheel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commuter Bike Wheel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Commuter Bike Wheel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Commuter Bike Wheel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Commuter Bike Wheel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Commuter Bike Wheel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Commuter Bike Wheel Market Overview

1.1 Commuter Bike Wheel Product Overview

1.2 Commuter Bike Wheel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Alloy Wheel

1.2.2 Carbon Wheel

1.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Commuter Bike Wheel Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Commuter Bike Wheel Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Commuter Bike Wheel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Commuter Bike Wheel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Commuter Bike Wheel Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Commuter Bike Wheel Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Commuter Bike Wheel as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Commuter Bike Wheel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Commuter Bike Wheel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Commuter Bike Wheel Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Commuter Bike Wheel by Application

4.1 Commuter Bike Wheel Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Supermarkets

4.1.2 Departmental Stores

4.1.3 Speciality Stores

4.1.4 Online Retail

4.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Commuter Bike Wheel by Country

5.1 North America Commuter Bike Wheel Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Commuter Bike Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel by Country

6.1 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel by Country

8.1 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commuter Bike Wheel Business

10.1 Shimano

10.1.1 Shimano Corporation Information

10.1.2 Shimano Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Shimano Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Shimano Commuter Bike Wheel Products Offered

10.1.5 Shimano Recent Development

10.2 Campagnolo

10.2.1 Campagnolo Corporation Information

10.2.2 Campagnolo Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Campagnolo Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Campagnolo Commuter Bike Wheel Products Offered

10.2.5 Campagnolo Recent Development

10.3 Fulcrum Wheels Srl

10.3.1 Fulcrum Wheels Srl Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fulcrum Wheels Srl Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Fulcrum Wheels Srl Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Fulcrum Wheels Srl Commuter Bike Wheel Products Offered

10.3.5 Fulcrum Wheels Srl Recent Development

10.4 Mavic

10.4.1 Mavic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mavic Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mavic Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mavic Commuter Bike Wheel Products Offered

10.4.5 Mavic Recent Development

10.5 Zipp (Sram)

10.5.1 Zipp (Sram) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Zipp (Sram) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Zipp (Sram) Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Zipp (Sram) Commuter Bike Wheel Products Offered

10.5.5 Zipp (Sram) Recent Development

10.6 Easton Cycling

10.6.1 Easton Cycling Corporation Information

10.6.2 Easton Cycling Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Easton Cycling Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Easton Cycling Commuter Bike Wheel Products Offered

10.6.5 Easton Cycling Recent Development

10.7 Boyd Cycling

10.7.1 Boyd Cycling Corporation Information

10.7.2 Boyd Cycling Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Boyd Cycling Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Boyd Cycling Commuter Bike Wheel Products Offered

10.7.5 Boyd Cycling Recent Development

10.8 Black Inc

10.8.1 Black Inc Corporation Information

10.8.2 Black Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Black Inc Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Black Inc Commuter Bike Wheel Products Offered

10.8.5 Black Inc Recent Development

10.9 Pro Lite

10.9.1 Pro Lite Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pro Lite Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Pro Lite Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Pro Lite Commuter Bike Wheel Products Offered

10.9.5 Pro Lite Recent Development

10.10 FFWD Wheels

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Commuter Bike Wheel Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 FFWD Wheels Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 FFWD Wheels Recent Development

10.11 Prime Components

10.11.1 Prime Components Corporation Information

10.11.2 Prime Components Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Prime Components Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Prime Components Commuter Bike Wheel Products Offered

10.11.5 Prime Components Recent Development

10.12 SCOPE

10.12.1 SCOPE Corporation Information

10.12.2 SCOPE Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 SCOPE Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 SCOPE Commuter Bike Wheel Products Offered

10.12.5 SCOPE Recent Development

10.13 Industry Nine

10.13.1 Industry Nine Corporation Information

10.13.2 Industry Nine Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Industry Nine Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Industry Nine Commuter Bike Wheel Products Offered

10.13.5 Industry Nine Recent Development

10.14 VITTORIA

10.14.1 VITTORIA Corporation Information

10.14.2 VITTORIA Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 VITTORIA Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 VITTORIA Commuter Bike Wheel Products Offered

10.14.5 VITTORIA Recent Development

10.15 ROL Wheels

10.15.1 ROL Wheels Corporation Information

10.15.2 ROL Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 ROL Wheels Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 ROL Wheels Commuter Bike Wheel Products Offered

10.15.5 ROL Wheels Recent Development

10.16 Hunt Bike Wheels

10.16.1 Hunt Bike Wheels Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hunt Bike Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Hunt Bike Wheels Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Hunt Bike Wheels Commuter Bike Wheel Products Offered

10.16.5 Hunt Bike Wheels Recent Development

10.17 DT Swiss

10.17.1 DT Swiss Corporation Information

10.17.2 DT Swiss Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 DT Swiss Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 DT Swiss Commuter Bike Wheel Products Offered

10.17.5 DT Swiss Recent Development

10.18 Lightweight(Carbovation)

10.18.1 Lightweight(Carbovation) Corporation Information

10.18.2 Lightweight(Carbovation) Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Lightweight(Carbovation) Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Lightweight(Carbovation) Commuter Bike Wheel Products Offered

10.18.5 Lightweight(Carbovation) Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Commuter Bike Wheel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Commuter Bike Wheel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Commuter Bike Wheel Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Commuter Bike Wheel Distributors

12.3 Commuter Bike Wheel Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”