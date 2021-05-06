Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players-Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Illumina

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Illumina, Beckman Coulter, GATC Biotech, Qiagen Market Segment by Product Type:

Targeted Sequencing

Exome Sequencing

Others Market Segment by Application:

Hospitals and Clinics

Biopharma Companies

Academic and Research Organizations

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing

1.1 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Overview

1.1.1 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Targeted Sequencing

2.5 Exome Sequencing

2.6 Others 3 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Hospitals and Clinics

3.5 Biopharma Companies

3.6 Academic and Research Organizations

3.7 Others 4 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

5.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

5.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Main Business

5.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments

5.2 PerkinElmer

5.2.1 PerkinElmer Profile

5.2.2 PerkinElmer Main Business

5.2.3 PerkinElmer Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 PerkinElmer Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 PerkinElmer Recent Developments

5.3 Illumina

5.5.1 Illumina Profile

5.3.2 Illumina Main Business

5.3.3 Illumina Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Illumina Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Developments

5.4 Beckman Coulter

5.4.1 Beckman Coulter Profile

5.4.2 Beckman Coulter Main Business

5.4.3 Beckman Coulter Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Beckman Coulter Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Developments

5.5 GATC Biotech

5.5.1 GATC Biotech Profile

5.5.2 GATC Biotech Main Business

5.5.3 GATC Biotech Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 GATC Biotech Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 GATC Biotech Recent Developments

5.6 Qiagen

5.6.1 Qiagen Profile

5.6.2 Qiagen Main Business

5.6.3 Qiagen Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Qiagen Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Qiagen Recent Developments

… 6 North America

6.1 North America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

