Global DC-DC Converter Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the DC-DC Converter market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in DC-DC Converter business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of DC-DC Converter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the DC-DC Converter, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the DC-DC Converter market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by DC-DC Converter companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Non-Isolated
Isolatable
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Industrial & Automation
Consumer Electronics
Medical Electronics
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Vicor Corporation
TDK-Lambda Corporation
RECOM Power
Murata Power Solutions
MEAN WELL
Cincon Electronics
TRACO Electronic AG
Texas Instruments
CUI Inc
WürthElektronik eiSos GmbH
PULS
ON Semiconductor
Bothhand Enterprise
MORNSUN
XP Power
Infineon
Ericsson
Analog Devices
Artesyn
General Electric
Crane Aerospace and Electronic
Bel Fuse Corporation
FDK Corporation
Delta Electronics Inc
Cosel
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global DC-DC Converter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of DC-DC Converter market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global DC-DC Converter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the DC-DC Converter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of DC-DC Converter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global DC-DC Converter Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 DC-DC Converter Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 DC-DC Converter Segment by Type
2.2.1 Non-Isolated
2.2.2 Isolatable
2.3 DC-DC Converter Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global DC-DC Converter Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global DC-DC Converter Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global DC-DC Converter Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 DC-DC Converter Segment by Application
2.4.1 Industrial & Automation
2.4.2 Consumer Electronics
2.4.3 Medical Electronics
2.4.4 Other
2.5 DC-DC Converter Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global DC-DC Converter Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global DC-DC Converter Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global DC-DC Converter Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global DC-DC Converter by Company
3.1 Global DC-DC Converter Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global DC-DC Converter Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global DC-DC Converter Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global DC-DC Converter Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global DC-DC Converter Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global DC-DC Converter Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global DC-DC Converter Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global DC-DC Converter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global DC-DC Converter Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players DC-DC Converter Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 DC-DC Converter by Regions
4.1 DC-DC Converter by Regions
4.2 Americas DC-DC Converter Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC DC-DC Converter Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe DC-DC Converter Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa DC-DC Converter Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas DC-DC Converter Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas DC-DC Converter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas DC-DC Converter Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas DC-DC Converter Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas DC-DC Converter Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC DC-DC Converter Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC DC-DC Converter Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC DC-DC Converter Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC DC-DC Converter Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC DC-DC Converter Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe DC-DC Converter by Countries
7.1.1 Europe DC-DC Converter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe DC-DC Converter Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe DC-DC Converter Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe DC-DC Converter Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa DC-DC Converter by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa DC-DC Converter Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa DC-DC Converter Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa DC-DC Converter Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa DC-DC Converter Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 DC-DC Converter Distributors
10.3 DC-DC Converter Customer
11 Global DC-DC Converter Market Forecast
11.1 Global DC-DC Converter Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global DC-DC Converter Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global DC-DC Converter Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global DC-DC Converter Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
….continued
