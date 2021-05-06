Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Recent Trends, Development, Growth and Forecast 2017-2025

Global Non-destructive Testing Services Market: Snapshot

Predictive maintenance is increasingly becoming a more prominent part of everyday operations and processes in a number of high-growth and lucrative industries such as aerospace and forensics. The trend has emerged as a highly promising growth opportunity for the global non-destructive testing (NDT) services market and has directed it towards a healthy growth path. By expanding access to a rising set of non-destructive testing methodologies, the market aims to enable companies in the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service sector to accomplish the evaluations of in-service safety of tools and operations in a number of industries more efficiently, while saving downtime and cutting costs.

The aerospace industry, for instance, is becoming an avid user of a number of non-destructive testing services to enable safer and quicker decisions regarding instances such as in-service defect in aircraft parts. There are several benefits provided by the present-day technologically-advanced non-destructive testing services, such as the 3D scanning technique, which are difficult to gain from traditional methods–namely lighting strike, hail damage, and bird impacts on the aircraft’s wings and fuselage. When combined with advanced inspection tools, such testing solutions help reduce the operator’s impact on measurements, reduces the time to reach to the final report, and helps ease the process of decision-making.

Recently, Creaform, a world-leader in the field of portable 3D measurement solutions and engineering services, announced that it will extend its expertise in NDT services to the aerospace industry. To ensure that its solution reflects the needs of the aviation maintenance industry effectively, the company is collaborating with leading aircraft companies to undertake beta testing; the solution is projected to be marketed by October 2017. The company has already achieved considerable success in extending its services to the aerospace industry when it comes to its HandySCAN 3D metrology-grade laser scanner. The product has been added to the Technical Equipment Manual of Airbus.

Global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market: Snapshot

Non-destructive testing (NDT) is a broad group of evaluation techniques which are employed in the science and technology industry in order to analyze the properties of a system, component, or material without triggering damage. As non-destructive testing does not alter the article in inspection permanently, it is an extremely valuable technology that helps saving both time and money in terms of product research, troubleshooting, and evaluation. Basic NDT methods comprise low coherence interferometry, eddy-current testing, remote visual inspection, radiographic, liquid penetrant, magnetic-particle, and ultrasonic. NDT is generally employed in art, medicine, aeronautical engineering, systems engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, petroleum engineering, mechanical engineering, and forensic engineering. Innovations in the area of non-destructive testing have initiated reflective impression on medical imaging, comprising digital radiography, medical ultrasonography, and echocardiography.

Evaluation and recording a non-destructive failure mode is likely to be accomplished employing a high speed camera which can record incessantly till the failure is noticed. Failure detection can be accomplished by the use of a stress gauge or a sound detector which releases a signal in order to activate the high-speed camera. After the fiasco, the camera will eventually stop recording and thus, the captured pictured can be played backwards in slow motion to exhibit the events after and before the non-destructive situation.

Global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market: Trends and Opportunities

The numerous applications of non-destructive testing services include shipyards, oil refineries, nuclear power plants, construction sites, and manufacturing plants. In the last couple of years, the demand for non-destructive testing service has significantly gained momentum owing to the expansion of profit margins and propelled capital expenditure after the recovery of the U.S, from deep recession. In the near future, incessant technological innovation is expected to make non-destructive testing services more efficient and cost effective for the end-user industries, thus eventually bolstering the demand for it in the coming years. The demand for NDT services is expected to intensify over the coming years owing to the significant growth in the development of new infrastructure and the aging infrastructure. Furthermore, due to the shift towards advanced non-destructive testing techniques from conventional NDT techniques is expected to enhance the skills of the technicians. Thus, due to this the demand for NDT services is likely to gain momentum owing to the dearth in trained professionals.

Global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market: Regional Overview

Owing to the large number of ongoing infrastructural projects and progressing manufacturing sector in countries such as China and India, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a prominent region favoring the growth of the market. North America is also anticipated to aid the growth of the market due to progress in aerospace and defense verticals, oil and gas sector, power transmission, and transportation.

Global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key participants in the market are TUV Rheinland AG, Yxlon international GMBH, Intertek Group, Zetec Inc., Mistras Group Inc., Ashtead Technology, and GE Oil & Gas Digital Solutions.

