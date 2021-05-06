Global Rotary Valve Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Rotary Valve market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rotary Valve business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rotary Valve market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Rotary Valve, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Rotary Valve market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Rotary Valve companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Butterfly Valve

Ball Valves

Plug Valves

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oil&Gas or Energy Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Chemical Industry

Steel Industry

Other Industrial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Johnson Controls

KSB Group

Emerson

Kitz Group

Cameron

Flowserve

Metso

IMI

Circor Energy

Crane Company

Pentair

SWI Valve

Velan

Neway

Watts

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Rotary Valve consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Rotary Valve market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rotary Valve manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rotary Valve with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Rotary Valve submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Rotary Valve Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Rotary Valve Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Rotary Valve Segment by Type

2.2.1 Butterfly Valve

2.2.2 Ball Valves

2.2.3 Plug Valves

2.3 Rotary Valve Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Rotary Valve Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Rotary Valve Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Rotary Valve Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Rotary Valve Segment by Application

2.4.1 Oil&Gas or Energy Industry

2.4.2 Water Treatment Industry

2.4.3 Chemical Industry

2.4.4 Steel Industry

2.4.5 Other Industrial

2.5 Rotary Valve Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Rotary Valve Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Rotary Valve Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Rotary Valve Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Rotary Valve by Company

3.1 Global Rotary Valve Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Rotary Valve Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Rotary Valve Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Rotary Valve Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Rotary Valve Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Rotary Valve Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Rotary Valve Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Rotary Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Rotary Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Rotary Valve Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Rotary Valve by Regions

4.1 Rotary Valve by Regions

4.2 Americas Rotary Valve Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Rotary Valve Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Rotary Valve Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Rotary Valve Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Rotary Valve Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Rotary Valve Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Rotary Valve Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Rotary Valve Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Rotary Valve Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Rotary Valve Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Rotary Valve Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Rotary Valve Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Rotary Valve Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Rotary Valve Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

….continued

