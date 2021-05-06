Physical Security Market Drivers & Growth Opportunity Analysis Report to 2025

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, have recently added a report on Physical Security Market which emphasizes on the latest trends, key opportunities, drivers, and the challenges associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. The Physical Security Market is anticipated to grow primarily on account of the growing trade of ICT goods and services worldwide. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017. On the other hand, growing awareness amongst individuals for using the internet is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. For instance, the total number of individuals using the internet grew from 8% of total population in 2001 to 49% of total population in 2017. Moreover, backed by the increasing demand for high-speed internet amongst the individuals, organizations operating in the field of telecom are increasingly working on deploying 5G network technology, as this technology provides internet access at very high speeds. By 2025, it is estimated that as many as 1.2 billion of total internet connections will account to 5G. Further, one-third of the world is projected to be covered with 5G connectivity by the end of 2025.

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Physical Security Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

A report on “Physical Security Market” was recently added by Kenneth Research into its database, which is aimed at providing the clients with the business growth and investment opportunities present in the market all around the world. The report covers various parameters on the basis of which the market is evaluated, including the market size, market volume and the growth rate observed by the market over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2026.

The analysis of “Physical Security Market” consists of segmentation. These are further sub-segmented and a detailed assessment of each segment in covered in the report. Further, the market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10307090

The Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) sector in Canada consists of more than 41,500 companies, out of which, over 37,000 companies come under the category of software and computer services industries. Hence, around 89.8% of key players in the ICT industry are involved in software and computer services, 4.5% companies are in ICT wholesaling, 3.4% in communications services and the remaining 2.2% companies are involved in ICT manufacturing in the country, as per the Canadian ICT Sector Profile released by the Government of Canada in 2018.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

What is Physical Security?

Physical security is defined as the protection of personnel, hardware, software, networks and data from physical actions and events that could cause serious loss or damage to an enterprise, agency or institution. It comprises of access control, surveillance, and testing. With the help of access control, physical sites are secured against attacks, accidents, or environmental disasters using locks, fencing, biometric access control systems, access control cards, and fire suppression systems. Physical locations are monitored by installing surveillance cameras and notification systems, including heat sensors, intrusion detection sensors, and smoke detectors. Growing need of physical safety in order to reduce the crime rates have fuelled the growth of physical security market.

The advent of Internet of Things (IOT) has transformed the outlook of the global physical security market. Physical security comprises three essential elements, which include access control, surveillance, and testing. The physical sites are secured against attacks, accidents, or environmental disasters using locks, fencing, biometric access control systems, access control cards, and fire suppression systems. Physical locations are monitored by surveillance cameras and notification systems, including heat sensors, intrusion detection sensors, and smoke detectors. Disaster recovery procedures and policies requires periodic scrutiny to ensure better safety and reduce the time taken for recovering from disasters.

Key Market Players

*Anixter International Inc.

*Tyco International PLC.

*Cisco Systems, Inc.

*Genetec Inc.

*ADT Corporation

*Honeywell International, Inc.

*Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

*Stanley Security

*Senstar Corporation

Market Segmentation

By Component

*Systems

*Services

By Services Type

*Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)

*Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)

*Remote Monitoring Services

*Security Systems Integration Services

By Systems Type

*Physical Access Control System (PACS)

*Video Surveillance System

*Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention

*Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)

*Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM)

*Security Scanning, Imaging, and Metal Detection

*Fire and Life Safety

By Industry Vertical

*BFSI

*Commercial

*Government

*Residential

*Transportation

*Others

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10307090

Competitive Analysis:

The Physical Security Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

*The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

*The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

*Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

*The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

The Physical Security Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Physical Security Market before evaluating its possibility.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency which focuses on multi-client market research database. The primary goal of the agency is to help industry professionals including various individuals and organizations gain an extra edge of competitiveness and help them identify the market trends and scope. The quality reports provided by the agency aims to make decision making easier for industry professionals and take firm decisions which helps them to form strategies after complete assessment of the market. Some of the industries under focus include healthcare & pharmaceuticals, ICT & Telecom, automotive and transportation, energy and power, chemicals, FMCG, food and beverages, aerospace and defense and others. Kenneth Research also focuses on strategic business consultancy services and offers a single platform for the best industry market research reports.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0911

Explosives And Narcotics Trace Detection Market

Homeland Security And Public Safety Market

Global Homeland Security And Public Safety Market

Homeland Security And Public Safety Market

Explosives And Narcotics Trace Detection Market