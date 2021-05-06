Online classified market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities Forecast 2025

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, have recently added a report on Online classified market which emphasizes on the latest trends, key opportunities, drivers, and the challenges associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. The Online classified market is anticipated to grow primarily on account of the growing trade of ICT goods and services worldwide. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017. On the other hand, growing awareness amongst individuals for using the internet is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. For instance, the total number of individuals using the internet grew from 8% of total population in 2001 to 49% of total population in 2017. Moreover, backed by the increasing demand for high-speed internet amongst the individuals, organizations operating in the field of telecom are increasingly working on deploying 5G network technology, as this technology provides internet access at very high speeds. By 2025, it is estimated that as many as 1.2 billion of total internet connections will account to 5G. Further, one-third of the world is projected to be covered with 5G connectivity by the end of 2025.

What is Online Classified?

Online classified is online advertising which is particularly common in social network sites which may be sold or distributed free of charge. Online classified is now a popular way to promote your product or service almost for free.

Growth in the market would be primarily driven by rising smartphones as well as internet penetration, rising youth population globally, etc. Fraudulent activities, lack of customer loyalty, and technological barriers are some of the major restrains in the growth of the market. While the market follows some trends, which include digital payments, growing retail e-commerce industry and big data analytics.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10322072

Online Classified Market Analysis:

The online classified advertising is a part of digital marketing that additionally permits end clients to communicate straightforwardly with the sponsors through digital marketing services, for example, mail, text, and others. Expanding computerized activities, for example, Digital India, in the developing economies has prompted the appropriation of business to business (B2B) and business to customer (B2C) business model. Also, an expansion in the usage of smartphones and Internet infiltration have given people and endeavors a helpful stage to achieve their intended target audience. Online advertisement to a great extent utilized crosswise over industry verticals to give data and promote their products and services.

Over the past few years, the online classifieds has seen the rise of dominant market leaders in the space. The competition in the global online classifieds market is dominated by the big players, Naspers Group, eBay, and Craigslist (in the US). Company profiling of these major players has also been provided in the report with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Market Segmentation:

By Type :

Normal ads

Featured Ads

By Application:

Auto Sales

Real Estate

Pets

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10322072

Key points covered in this report:

*The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

*The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

*Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

*The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

The Online classified market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Online classified market before evaluating its possibility.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency which focuses on multi-client market research database. The primary goal of the agency is to help industry professionals including various individuals and organizations gain an extra edge of competitiveness and help them identify the market trends and scope. The quality reports provided by the agency aims to make decision making easier for industry professionals and take firm decisions which helps them to form strategies after complete assessment of the market. Some of the industries under focus include healthcare & pharmaceuticals, ICT & Telecom, automotive and transportation, energy and power, chemicals, FMCG, food and beverages, aerospace and defense and others. Kenneth Research also focuses on strategic business consultancy services and offers a single platform for the best industry market research reports.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0911

Airborne Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems Industry Market

Small-Molecule Drug Discovery Industry Market

Micro-Hospitals Industry Market

Exhibition Market

Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market

ATM Market

Cryptocurrency Market