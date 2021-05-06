Personal Protective Equipment Market Rising Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2025

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, have recently added a report on Personal Protective Equipment Market which emphasizes on the latest trends, key opportunities, drivers, and the challenges associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. The Personal Protective Equipment Market is anticipated to grow primarily on account of the growing trade of ICT goods and services worldwide. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017. On the other hand, growing awareness amongst individuals for using the internet is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. For instance, the total number of individuals using the internet grew from 8% of total population in 2001 to 49% of total population in 2017. Moreover, backed by the increasing demand for high-speed internet amongst the individuals, organizations operating in the field of telecom are increasingly working on deploying 5G network technology, as this technology provides internet access at very high speeds. By 2025, it is estimated that as many as 1.2 billion of total internet connections will account to 5G. Further, one-third of the world is projected to be covered with 5G connectivity by the end of 2025.

The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

Personal protective equipment are used by employees and workers from various core manufacturing industries and factories such as construction, automotive, and chemicals among others. PPE are provided to workers to protect them various unknown and known hazards which comes in various forms such as, falling objects, sharp edges, flying sparks, noise, chemicals and many other potentially perilous situations.

According to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), in North America, the employers are required to protect their employees from workplace injuries and indigenous hazards. The personal protective equipment (PPE) are made mandatory to be worn so as to minimize exposure to hazards such as radiation, dusts, and chemicals among others.

The global personal protective equipment market was valued at US$ 42.32 billion in 2017, according to a new report published by Insights and Reports. Increasing regulation for employee safety and health by the governing region of various regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Middle East along with others is expected to boost the personal protective equipment market during the forecast period.

The global personal protective equipment market is segmented into various end-use industries namely construction sector, oil & gas, healthcare, transportation, firefighting, and others. Construction is the largest end-use industry segment, followed by firefighting. The construction segment is experiencing rapid growth due to major infrastructure advancements in growing economies focused towards increasing safety of the workers and towards life threatening hazards in mining, refineries and among others.

Europe is projected to be the largest region in global personal protective equipment market. It accounted for around 33.3% share of overall personal protective equipment market in 2017, in terms of revenue. The market in this region is expected to be primarily driven by rampant growth in construction and testing laboratories coupled with various automotive industries such as Volkswagen, Daimler among others.

Key Developments: High Visibility Clothing

In order to reduce the number of accidents that occur between the pedestrians and the constructions sites or from industrial trucks has reduced by 13.2% in the United Sates due to usage of high-visibility clothing. Some of the commonly used garments are ANSI/ISEA 107-2015, Type O for off-road tracks, and ANSI/ISEA 107 Type R, Class 2 which helps to reduce entanglement issues felt from the vest.

The application of high visibility clothing could be observed highly in railroads, motorcyclist and other core industries such as chemical and automotive factories. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) introduced ISO 20471 for high visibility clothing in 2013 under the North American Hunting regulations, for hunters to wear blaze orange to avoid misidentification of hunters as animals, which may result in accidents.

Construction Is the Largest End-Use Industry, Followed By Firefighting

The personal protection equipment is expected to gain major traction from the construction segment due high infrastructure spending in various regions such as North America and Middle East. In the United States, the net revenue generated from construction facilities are more than US$ 1.32 trillion in 2017, while Canada is expected to have a CAGR of 2.7% in the construction industry in 2022.

In the United States, in 2017, approximately 11.1 million people are employed in the construction sector coupled with various regulation on health and safety the personal protective equipment market is expected to grow fuelled by the construction segment. In the firefighting segment, the major products that are used are full body suit, gloves and hard helmets which are expected to gain major traction in the PPE market during the forecast period (2017-2025).

