E-Cigarettes Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2025

An electronic cigarette is a type of battery operated electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) which simulates the sensation of smoking tobacco without inhaling the smoke instead it emits a vaporized nicotine which is inhaled by the user. E-cigarettes are tobacco free and doesn’t produces and odor or combustion.

The liquid that acts as a base of the e-cigarettes are often formed of liquid and may contain water, nicotine, glycerol, flavorings and propylene glycol. E-cigarettes comprise a varied group of devices that permit users to inhale an aerosol, which characteristically contains flavorings, nicotine, and other additives. E-cigarettes vary extensively in appearance and design, but usually operate in a similar manner and are made up of similar components.

Market Outlook

Rising awareness regarding health issues such as lung cancer and gum diseases caused by smoking conventional cigarettes, adoption of less harmful products and increasing tax hike is boosting the adoption of E-cigarettes. The World Health Organization (WHO) on July 2013, issued a declaration concerning about the potential risks of smoking E-cigarettes, that include irritation in throat and coughing. Thus, the above-mentioned reason is expected to restraint the market growth in the near future.

Market Segmentation and Analysis

The E-cigarette market is segmented on the basis of product type, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the market is sub-divided into rechargeable, modular and disposable. According to Insights and Reports analysis, modular E-cigarettes is expected to hold a lion share in the market owing to the availability of varied flavors which can be used according to the user’s choice.

Modular E-cigarettes can also be adjusted to deliver varied power to the atomizer. Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channel, the E-cigarette market can be segmented into supermarkets, hypermarkets, online stores, specialty stores and others. Online stores is expected to hold a major chunk of the market owing to various options and models availability and ease of buying. Availability of different flavors and improved smoking experience is majorly boosting the growth of E-cigarettes.

Geographical Outlook

According to Insights and Reports analysis, North America is expected to hold a prime share of the E-cigarettes market owing to rising numbers of educational campaigns along with the ban implemented for smoking at public areas in the parts of the U.S. This has led towards the drop of conventional smoking by approximately 31% from 2005.

Thus, it has generated a huge market opportunity for E-cigarette sales in the U.S. In the year 2015, 27.1% of the youths were found using E-cigarettes by a survey conducted by National Youth Tobacco Survey. Additionally, it resulted in banning of E-cigarettes to minor in 41 states in the U.S. However, this ban of E-cigarettes to minor have impacted the growth of the market in the region.

Europe region is expected to at the prime rate owing to regulations and high price of conventional cigarettes. The total E-cigarettes smokes have increased from 2.7% in 2010 to 17.7% in 2014 only in the U.K. in a conventional cigarette, when tobacco is burned, a sticky substance called as tar is produced. Tar sticks to the lungs and damages it. Thus, the absence of tar produced while smoking E-cigarette is expected to drive the market during the forecast period in the region.

In Asia Pacific, and South America, there is a huge opportunity of growth. These regions are still lagging behind in the adoption of E-cigarettes owing to lack of awareness and huge price point. Manufacturers operating in these regions are expanding their business to penetrate even further by promoting their product through various sales channels.

Competitive Outlook

To increase the presence in the global market, manufacturers are implementing strategies such as acquisition and mergers. For example, Altria merged with Philip Morris International in the year 2013 to expand market presence. Some of the key players operating in the market are Altria Group, Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco and VMR products among others.

