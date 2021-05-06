Data Lakes Market Report 2021: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2025

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, have recently added a report on Data Lakes Market which emphasizes on the latest trends, key opportunities, drivers, and the challenges associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. The Data Lakes Market is anticipated to grow primarily on account of the growing trade of ICT goods and services worldwide. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017. On the other hand, growing awareness amongst individuals for using the internet is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. For instance, the total number of individuals using the internet grew from 8% of total population in 2001 to 49% of total population in 2017. Moreover, backed by the increasing demand for high-speed internet amongst the individuals, organizations operating in the field of telecom are increasingly working on deploying 5G network technology, as this technology provides internet access at very high speeds. By 2025, it is estimated that as many as 1.2 billion of total internet connections will account to 5G. Further, one-third of the world is projected to be covered with 5G connectivity by the end of 2025.

The Global Data Lakes Market was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.55 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.63% from 2017 to 2025.

A data lake is a massive, easily accessible, centralized repository of large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Each data element in a lake is assigned a unique identifier and tagged with a set of extended metadata tags. Data lakes provides several benefits to enterprises which include â€“ linear scalability, converge all data sources, accommodate high speed data, implant the schema, provides advanced analytics, high flexibility, elimination of data silos, and unlimited ways to query the data.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising adoption of IoT

1.2 Increasing volume and variety of business data

1.3 Need for In-depth insights to drive competitive advantage

1.4 Increasing need for business agility and accessibility

1.5 Rising adoption by small and medium businesses

1.6 Rising adoption of advanced analytics

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for data security and privacy

2.2 Lack of technical expertise in the field of advanced analytics

2.3 Poor long-term data governance process

2.4 Less knowledge about newer data storage and analytics techniques

Market Segmentation:

The Global Data Lakes Market is segmented on the organization size, component, business function, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. Organization Size:

1.1 Large Enterprises

1.2 Small and Medium Organizations

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.1.1 Data Visualization

2.1.2 Data Integration and Management

2.1.3 Data Discovery

2.1.4 Data Lakes Analytics

2.2 Services

2.2.1 Managed services

2.2.2 Professional services

2.2.2.1 Support and maintenance services

2.2.2.2 Data Lakes Services

2.2.2.3 System Integration and Deployment

3. By Business Function:

3.1 Finance

3.2 Marketing

3.3 Sales

3.4 Human Resources

4. By Deployment Mode:

4.1 Cloud-based

4.2 On-premises

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Healthcare

5.2 Government

5.3 IT and Telecom

5.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.5 Media and Entertainment

5.6 Retail and e-commerce

5.7 Manufacturing

5.8 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Oracle Corporation

2. SAP SE

3. Microsoft Corporation

4. Hitachi Data Systems

5. Capgemini

6. Informatica

7. EMC Corporation

8. ATOS SE

9. SAS Institute

10. Teradata Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

