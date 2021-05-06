Portable Generator Market Qualitative Analysis and Development Trends by 2030

Portable Generator Market: Overview The portable generator market expects to gain a good growth trajectory across the assessment period of 2020-2030 on the back of the rising demand from a large number of industries. Several nations have poor electricity infrastructure. Frequent power outages lead to tremendous losses among medium and small enterprises. For uninterrupted power supply, portable generators prove to be a boon. Thus, all these factors bring good growth prospects for the portable generator market. Natural calamities are striking at an unprecedented rate across various regions around the world. Earthquakes, floods, tsunamis, hurricanes, and others lead to great damage and disrupt the electricity supply.

A portable generator is a diesel or gas-powered device that provides temporary electrical power. It is a common device used across many applications.

Portable generators are available in various power ranges such as low power (8-20KW), medium power (21-370KW), and high power (371-450KW). The prominent types of fuel used are gas and diesel.

The utilization of portable generators in industries such as mining, construction, oil and gas, and others will bring profitable growth for the portable generator market. The overwhelming use of portable generators in the residential sector will lay a red carpet of growth.

The urbanization and industrialization levels across many nations are increasing rapidly. With the increase in these levels, commercial and industrial activities are also expanding.