Synchronous Condenser Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2030

Synchronous Condenser Market: Overview

Power generation has seen considerable improvements over the years. It has been observing tremendous expansion across many countries and regions, especially in developing economies. The growing magnification of power generation plants across remote areas and the rising number of power plants in developing and densely populated countries may serve as a prominent growth generating factor for the synchronous condenser market during the assessment period of 2020-2030.

The usage of fossil fuels for electricity generation has become difficult due to the rapid depletion of resources. A large number of renewable energy sources are being used for electricity generation. This is where synchronous condensers come into the picture. The growing trend of renewable energy power generation plants is directly proportional to the growth of the synchronous condenser market.

Synchronous condensers are motors void of any connected load or generators without prime movers. They perform the function of producing or absorbing reactive power. It serves as a substitute for capacitor banks. The advantages attached to synchronous condensers will bring immense growth prospects across the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Synchronous condensers are available in various types such as water-cooled, hydrogen-cooled, and air-cooled. On the basis of starting method, the synchronous condenser market can be segmented into static frequency converter, pony motor, and others. The diverse reactive power ratings on which the synchronous condensers are categorized are up to 100 MVAr, 100-200 MVAr, and above 200 MVAr.

This report brings a wide array of information on various aspects related to the synchronous condenser market. The TMR Research team has explored the various dimensions of the synchronous condenser market and has compiled them systematically in the report. The stakeholders and CXOs are provided with the exact information through the L.E.A.P mechanism that the researchers follow. The report highlights the COVID-19 impact on the synchronous condenser market and the repercussions of the pandemic on the market.

Synchronous Condenser Market: Industrial Insights

The synchronous condenser market has numerous players vying for the top position in terms of revenue. The players indulge in intense competition. They invest heavily in research and development activities. These activities help the players to discover novel insights. The insights help in upgrading the products, eventually increasing the revenues.

Some key players in the synchronous condenser market are;

Ideal Electric

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

Ansaldo Energia,

Voith Group

Synchronous Condenser Market: Notable Trends

Growing Concerns for Power Factor Correction to Bring Good Growth Opportunities

Power correction is a major problem faced by many power grids around the world. The heightening use of the synchronous condenser for eliminating power corrections will bring good growth opportunities across the assessment period of 2020-2030. The need for high-speed power generation has increased the demand for synchronous condensers extensively. Thus, all these factors add extra stars of growth to the synchronous condenser market.

Aging Power Generation Plants to Provide Great Growth Opportunities

The growing number of aging power generation plants may serve as a vital growth factor for the synchronous condenser market. The replacement of existing power generation plants with synchronous condensers for stabilizing grid systems will serve as a golden growth opportunity for the players in the synchronous condenser market.

Synchronous Condenser Market: Regional Insights

The synchronous condenser market in North America will emerge as a dominating growth-contributing region during the tenure of 2020-2030. The replacement drives of aging power plants across various countries in the region may serve as a promising growth contributor.

