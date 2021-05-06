Elevator Component Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2031

East Asia currently accounts for a majority of elevator components being consumed, followed by Europe. This is owing to the fact that a sizeable share of skyscraper construction around the world is happening in China. As of 2020, China has 13 of the world’s tallest buildings. China is followed by South Korea, which at the moment, has one of the world’s tallest buildings at 555 meters.

East Asia is followed by the Middle East & Africa, owing to rapid conversion of the oil-based economy of MEA countries into tourism and service-based economies. This is best exemplified by the UAE, which has the world’s tallest building – the Burj Khalifa, at 828 meters. These high-rise buildings are prime consumers of sophisticated elevator systems, in turn, driving the requirement of elevator components.

Additionally, the younger population is aspiring for luxurious lives in high-rise buildings with top-class amenities. Increased population density is adding to the growing need to optimise every bit of land. India, for instance, constructed around 58 high- and medium-rise buildings between 2012 and 2020. Moreover, 17 more buildings were under construction as of 2020.

Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the elevator component market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 40.8 Bn in 2021, and is poised to expand at more than 9% CAGR over the next ten years.

How is Urbanization & Public Infrastructure Spending Impacting Demand for Elevator Components?

Global economy is expanding continuously, driving the need for high-quality public infrastructure around the world. Governments across the globe are increasingly focusing on the provision of better resources to their populations, thereby adding to the infrastructure investment significantly.

Developing regions such as India, China, and other BRICS nations are increasingly indulging in the development of advanced infrastructure. For instance, India is planning to invest around US$ 1.4 Trillion in the coming years on its overall infrastructure development projects. These factors are poised to provide impetus to elevator sales and drive the elevator components market forward.

