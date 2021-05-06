Cannabis Vaporizer Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2031

Temperature-controlled cannabis vaporizers are set to enable higher growth of the market over the long run. These new temperature-controlled cannabis vaporizers allow consumers to set the preferred temperature, which is a much sought-after feature. Temperature-controlled vaporizers also solve the problem of burning in dry herbs. Since cannabis extracts and oils are relatively expensive, people are opting for temperature-controlled cannabis vaporizers to minimize wastage and increase efficiency. Moreover, the market share for dry herbs was around 64% in 2020, which is only going to increase, as it’s the cheapest mode of vaping.

As per Fact.MR’s latest industry analysis, the global cannabis vaporizer marketis anticipated to expand 3.5X its value over the next ten years.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for cannabis vaporizers has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value and volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolio and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the cannabis vaporizer market.

Prominent companies operating in this space include PAX Labs, Inc, STORZ & BICKEL GmbH & Co. KG, Arizer, Apollo Vaporizers Inc., KandyPens, Inc., SLANG Worldwide Inc., DaVinci, Ghost Herbal Concepts Ltd., Grenco Science, and Boundless Technology LLC.

