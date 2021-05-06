Desiccant Air Breather Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2031

Desiccant air breathers are efficient solutions designed to protect industrial equipment from moisture and particle contaminants. This system forms the first line of defense against particulate contamination, and many machinery manufacturers prefer desiccant air breathers as they facilitate operational efficiency, while also lowering operating costs.Desiccant air breathers are increasingly being integrated with check valves to increase the lifetime of the desiccant material, which is specially desired in case of gearboxes.

Demand for desiccant air breathers is anticipated to witness promising growth as lubricant contamination is one of the prime causes of machine failure. Many manufacturers have been quick to convert their existing machines to desiccant air breathers. This has been made possible as desiccant air breathers now come in a variety of shapes and sizes, which was not the case earlier. They have become an integral part of companies’ efforts to enhance their maintenance and reliability optimization process.

As per a new report by Fact.MR, the global desiccant air breather market is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 1.2 Bn 2031, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Strategies Adopted by Market Players

Prominent players in the market have a robust R&D arm that focuses on a variety of activities that can aid in cost optimization, quality assurance, process reduction and enhancement, process monitoring, and system growth. Manufacturers differentiate themselves by concentrating on delivering high-quality, tailored goods to consumers that suit their unique needs.

Moreover, we have observed a number of acquisitions and collaborations in recent times, which has led to consolidation, making it difficult for local players to sustain in the market.

