Liquid Dispensing Pump Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2031

Automatic liquid soap dispensing pumps have witnessed increased popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to prevent the spread of the novel infection. Globally, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market over the coming years as well. Liquid dispensing pumps with neck size 24/410 are most popular across the globe, and this type is predicted to have the highest market value through 2031.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global liquid dispensing pump market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

What are the Primary Reasons Generating Demand for Liquid Dispensing Pumps?

In 2020, increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the globe has emerged as an opportunity for manufacturers to invest in products such as liquid dispensing pumps, owing to rising demand from industrial, commercial, and household sectors for hand cleaning, disinfecting, and body sanitization.

Surging demand for hair care and skincare products on account of increasing consumer awareness about healthy lifestyle habits is expected to increase industry expansion.

Rising consumption of perfumes, aftershaves, and shampoo is expected to fuel demand.

Rapid industrialization leading to the establishment of numerous cosmetic manufacturing units, particularly in India and China, is expected to stimulate industry growth.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the liquid dispensing pump market.

Prominent companies operating in this space include Aptar, Inc., NingBo Seng CZe Macrospray Co LTD, CLC Co., Ltd., Yoshino Kogyosho Co. Ltd., Knida Company Limited, RAEPAK Ltd, Rieke Packaging Systems Limited, Dhiren plastic industry, Indian Harness, Redcom packaging private limited, Silgan Dispensing, Mitani Valve, and Yuyao Shunlong Sprayer & Tech. Co. Ltd.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Generator Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the generator market offers a 10-year forecast for 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the global generator market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders.

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market: A detailed assessment of permanent magnet synchronous motors value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in Fact.MR’s extensive coverage on the landscape. The report further explicates on vital dynamics, including prominent market drivers, trends and opportunities in store for the upcoming decade.

Construction Equipment Market: Fact.MR recently published a market study on the global construction equipment market. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the construction equipment market structure.

