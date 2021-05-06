Insect Repellent Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2031

Insect-borne diseases can put an enormous health and economic burden on individuals and nations. Millions of people are directly affected by these infections, causing health disorders, weakness, and blindness, among others. Increase in literacy in developing countries is making rural populations focus more on health and hygiene. Furthermore, the current coronavirus crisis is driving modern consumers’ purchasing decisions. Growing use of insect repellents to protect against insect-borne diseases is recognized as a major market driver worldwide. Consumers are more health-conscious and willing to pay for better solutions in healthcare and home care.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global insect repellent market is projected to reach a revenue of US$ 9.3 billon by the end of 2031, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 7% over the next ten years.

Why are India and China becoming lucrative markets for insect repellents?

India is a developing country and has a history of many deaths from insect borne diseases. In recent years, with the help of government campaigns and NGO efforts, people have got more aware of these diseases and they are now looking for insect repellents to ward off these diseases. Introduction of different products has increased the sales of insect repellents in the country and India is projected to contribute to a strong market share over the forecast period.

China is the world’s biggest country population-wise, and also manufactures most of the synthetic ingredients that are used to manufacture insect repellents. With Covid-19 and the rise in cases in insect borne diseases in the country, the use of insect repellents is rising and the market is expected to see a rise in the projected period.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the insect repellent market. Prominent companies operating in this space include Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Godrej Company, Dabur India, Coglans Ltd., S.C Johnson & Son; Johnson and Johnson, Spectrum Brands, Jyothi Labs, and others.

