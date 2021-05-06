Finger Splint Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2031

Demand for finger splints is likely to experience promising growth on the back of rising occurrence of accidental, sports, and adventure-associated wounds across the world. Also, utilization of cutting-edge materials to make splints is expected to bolster the sales prospects of manufacturers over the coming years.

Based on type, thumb spica splints are expected to be most sought-after. This is due to rising preference for leisure sports, physical activities/fitness, and aerobics across the globe. Aluminum/foam finger splints held a majority share of the market in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue in future as well.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global finger splint market is anticipated to surpass a US$ 300 Mn valuation in 2021, and expand at a CAGR of over 7% over the next ten years.

Historical Trends Vs. Future Market Projections

The report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, through a wealth of information enclosed in the study. Owing to these factors, demand over the long-term forecast period can be estimated by breaking the forecast timeline into three parts.

Short-run: The COVID-19 pandemic will hamper market growth due to the lack of supply of raw materials as a result of shutdowns across the world.

Medium-run: Demand for finger splints will gradually rise during this period from the sports industry, which will lead to sustainable market recovery.

Long-run: Economic cycles and inflation rates to affect demand and pricing of the product.

All in all, the market is set to expand at a high rate of over 7% CAGR through 2031, providing a promising stance for investors in this space.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Finger Splint Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Finger Splint Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Finger Splint Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of finger splints, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of finger splints has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the finger splint market.

Prominent companies operating in this space include Alimed Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Tynor Orthotics Private Ltd., Orfit Industries NV, Zimmer Biomet, Silver Ring Splint, Ortholife Global, and Corflex Inc.

Generator Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the generator market offers a 10-year forecast for 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the global generator market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders.

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market: A detailed assessment of permanent magnet synchronous motors value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in Fact.MR’s extensive coverage on the landscape. The report further explicates on vital dynamics, including prominent market drivers, trends and opportunities in store for the upcoming decade.

Construction Equipment Market: Fact.MR recently published a market study on the global construction equipment market. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the construction equipment market structure.

