Radiation Proctitis Treatment Market Recent Developments & Emerging Trends To 2031

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR’s radiation proctitis treatment market report forecasts a positive growth trajectory for 2021 and beyond, majorly attributed to increasing frequencies of radiation therapy for various types of pelvic cancers. As per the report, the market is poised to reach nearly US$ 750 million by 2031, expanding at approximately 7% CAGR over the next ten years.

The market posted significant gains in the past, valued at over US$ 300 million in 2019. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, 1 in 5 people develop cancer during their lifetime, with breast cancer topping the list (~25%). Simultaneously, incidence of prostate and cervical cancer is also rising, prompting patients to seek powerful radiation treatment.

Consequently, radiation proctitis incidence has also surged, with studies advocating that external beam radiation causing incidence rates to vary anywhere between 2% to 39%, while intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) incidence rates vary from 1% to 9%. Hence, prominent manufacturers are introducing a plethora of oral and surgical treatment approaches, with specific emphasis on anti-inflammatory drug production and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT).

Why is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Poised to Generate New Opportunities?

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is an adjunctive therapy used to treat several conditions, including radiation proctitis and enteritis. During treatment, patients breathe 100% oxygen while inside a pressurized treatment chamber. This causes the blood to become hyperoxygenated, thereby promoting angiogenesis, collagen synthesis, epithelialization, and improved leukocyte function.

HBOT is being touted as one of the few highly effective treatments for patients with severe radiation-induced symptoms, including proctitis and cystitis with bleeding. Although existing evidence provides highly limited data regarding its efficacy, clinicians are optimistic about its future application potential, with existing clinical trials attempting to establish some concrete proof.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of radiation proctitis treatment solutions, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of radiation proctitis treatment products has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the radiation proctitis treatment market.

Prominent companies operating in this space include Allergan Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Mylan Inc. (Viatris), Sanofi SA, Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Environmental Tectonics Corporation, and Sechrist Industries Ltd., among others.

