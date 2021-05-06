Blood Thawing System Market Recent Developments & Emerging Trends To 2031

Sales of blood thawing systems are gaining momentum as the requirement for 2-bag, 4-bags, and dry plasma thawers has been increasing. With rising demand from blood banks, transfusion centers, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories, blood thawing system manufacturers are expected to come across significant growth scope over the coming years.

A new report by Fact.MR offers an exhaustive overview of global industry trends, demand-supply patterns, and other crucial factors related to blood thawing systems during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. According to the report, leading players are eyeing the regional markets of North America and Europe, while Asia Pacific will also emerge as another highly lucrative market for blood thawing systems over the coming years.

The global blood thawing system market is expected to expand steadily over the coming years and surpass a US$ 350 million valuation by 2031.

How is Demand from Hospitals Augmenting Market Growth?

Being an integral part of blood donation, transfusion, and other crucial related activities, blood thawing systems are highly sought-after across hospitals. As a result, growing demand from this sector is considerably pushing the profit margins of manufacturers further upward.

According to a report published by Select USA, the United States medical devices market is worth over US$ 150 billion, and is subject to expand further representing over 40% of the global industry. As stated in the report, exports of medical devices in key product categories identified by the department of Commerce exceeded US$ 43 billion in 2018.This gives a glimpse of the unlimited opportunities awaiting key manufacturers of blood thawing systems around the globe.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

