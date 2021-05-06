Polyurethane Dispersion Market: Scope, Applications and Growth Framework 2031

Sustainable packaging has become the need of the hour in recent years on account of rising demand for compostable raw materials. Future development of bio-degradable packaging material is expected to be highly reliant on improved adhesives, which, in turn, are dependent on water-based polyurethane dispersion.

Besides, use of a multitude of variants of plastics in modern cars needs superior adhesion for a smoother appeal, which requires automakers to trace back the adhesive manufacturing technology of their raw material suppliers. These factors promise significant opportunities on offer for polyurethane dispersion manufacturers.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global polyurethane dispersion (PUD) market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn by the year 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5770

Historical Trends Vs. Future Market Projections

Historically from 2016 to 2020, use of polyurethane dispersion increased at around 6.2% CAGR, and key factors assisting this growth were rising demand from interior and furniture industries, growth of the automotive sector, and rising consumption of leather products among consumers. Leather demand is mainly driven by the fashion & footwear industry, along with its use in luggage bags. Increasing purchasing power along with changing fashion trends have led to a rise in demand for leather products, consequently leading to high demand for PUD in the leather industry.

The market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of close to 8% over the coming 10 years. Polyurethane dispersion possesses exceptional properties such as high tensile strength, extreme temperature durability, high elasticity, and high abrasion resistance that are especially required for coating in wood and leather finishes, PVC & concrete floor tops, and textile coatings. These factors will upsurge demand for polyurethane dispersion in the near future.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Polyurethane Dispersion Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Polyurethane Dispersion Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Polyurethane Dispersion Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5770

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Get More Insights –http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/05/1995851/0/en/Consumption-of-Pine-Chemicals-Projected-to-Soar-at-over-5-CAGR-Through-2027-Bio-friendly-Products-to-Steal-the-Limelight-Says-a-Fact-MR-Report.html

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of polyurethane dispersion, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the manufacturing of polyurethane dispersion has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the polyurethane dispersion market.

Prominent companies operating in this market include Alberdingk Boley, Inc., Bayer Material Science, BASF SE, Chemtura Corporation, Cytec Industries Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Hauthaway Corporation, Lubrizol Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Covestro AG, DSM, Wanhua Chemical Group, Lanxess, Stahl Holding, Perstorp, and Huntsman Corporation.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5770

More Chemical Industry Market Reports from Fact.MR

N,N,N-Trimethyl-1-Adamantyl Ammonium Hydroxide Market– Global sales of N,N,N-Trimethyl-1-Adamantyl Ammonium Hydroxide were estimated at over 11,500 tons in 2018, and are projected to record a CAGR of over 4.0% through 2029. East Asia will continue to lead the N,N,N-Trimethyl-1-Adamantyl Ammonium Hydroxide market, upheld by the ceaseless demand for emission control catalysts in diesel engines in the automotive industry.

Colloidal Silica Market– Global sales of colloidal silica were valued at over US$ 800 Mn in 2018, with gains primarily driven by growing applications in coatings, electronics, and construction industries. End-users continue to show a marked preference for colloidal silica of size up to 50 nm, in light of their clear dispersions and larger specific surface areas.

Lubricant Antioxidants Market– Lubricant antioxidants market revenues reached US$ 1.6 billion in 2018 on back of growing focus on improving the efficiency and expanding the lifespan of lubricants. The lubricant antioxidants market is set to witness 3% y-o-y in 2019 over 2018. The long-term outlook on the market is also bullish, with our estimates suggesting a CAGR of 3.6% between 2018 and 2028.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: