Wearable Exoskeleton Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2031

The global wearable exoskeleton market is expected to embark on a positive expansion trajectory, with long-term prospects appearing extremely lucrative, concludes award winning market research company Fact.MR. The market is slated to expand at a stellar CAGR exceeding 30%, reaching more than US$ 3 billion in value by 2031.

As per Fact.MR’s analysis, the market experienced credible gains in the past, topping US$ 100 million recently. Extensive application in the healthcare and military domains is cited as the key growth catalyst for market growth. As per WHO’s estimates, annual global incidence of spinal cord injuries (SCI) is 40 to 80 cases per million population, with 90% of them being traumatic cases, thereby stimulating demand for wearable exoskeletons.

For the military domain, countries such as the U.S. are actively deploying exoskeletons to improve specific soldier capabilities. Lockheed Martin’s OnyxTM and Dephy’s ExoBoot are testimonies to such extensive applications. Recently, in 2019, the Indian government announced deployment of exoskeleton technology within its army, an initiative part and parcel of the ambitious Make in India campaign.

How are Rising Physical Disabilities Pivoting Market Growth?

According to the World Health Organization and World Bank’s joint study, over a billion people (15% of the global population) suffer from some or the other form of disability. Moreover, the Global Burden of Disease Study estimates childhood disability prevalence to be 95 million (5.1%) children, with 13 million (0.7%) having acute disability.

Furthermore, growing incidence of strokes, injury induced trauma, as well as rising number of road hazards are leading to an increase in the number of physically disabled patients, globally. Amongst all of those, spinal cord injuries are the maximum, with almost 250,000 to 500,000 people suffering from it. Majority of them are due to preventable causes such as falls, violence, or road accidents.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of wearable exoskeletons, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of wearable exoskeletons has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the wearable exoskeleton market.

Prominent companies operating in this space include EksoBionics, ReWalkRobotics, Bionik, Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., Rex Bionics Ltd., HocomaAG, Wearable Robotics srl, Fourier Intelligence, AXOSUITS SRL, FREE Bionics Taiwan Inc., Innophys Co., Ltd., Medexo Robotics, Noonee, Technaid, Walkbot (P&S Mechanics Co. Ltd), Lockheed Martin Corporation, and RB3D.

