Perfluorocarbons Market to Remain Lucrative During 2031

Demand for perfluorocarbons is gaining steady momentum with growing requirement from various application sectors such as semiconductor cleaning, tracers & taggers, and cosmetics, to name a few. Furthermore, rise in preference for perfluoroalkane, alkyne, and aromatics is aiding the growth of manufacturers across geographies.

The latest study by Fact.MR offers an exhaustive overview of global industry trends, growth & restraining factors, and demand-supply patterns for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. As stated in the report, North America and Europe will remain leading regions, while Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest-growing market for perfluorocarbons. Overall, the global perfluorocarbons market is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% over the 2021-2031 assessment period.

Why is Germany in the Spotlight for Perfluorocarbon Suppliers?

Germany is at the forefront of Europe’s perfluorocarbons (PFCs) market, and is likely to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. High requirement in cosmetics, semiconductor cleaning, and medical sectors is predicted to bolster growth in Germany.

According to a report titled “Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry Overview”, published by Cosmetics Europe, Germany’s cosmetics industry is the largest in Europe and valued at EUR 14 billion. As stated in the report, the cosmetics and personal care industry brings at least EUR 29 billion in added value to the European economy annually, while the contribution of Germany is the highest. These statistics explain why key players are eyeing Germany in order to widen their growth scope.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Perfluorocarbons Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Perfluorocarbons Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Perfluorocarbons Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Competitive Landscape

With the competition getting stricter, perfluorocarbon manufacturers are focusing on diversifying their products.

For instance,

3M recently launched its new 3M™ Novec™ 7700 Engineered Polyfluorocarbon Fluids for diverse application sectors.

BVI launched its new Perfluorocarbon Deca-Vit Syringe, Perfluorocarbon Octa-Vit Syringe, and others, a couple of years back.

