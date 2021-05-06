Halal Logistics Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2031

Worldwide, the Muslim population has been growing at nearly 2% each year, nearly double the growth of the overall global population. This has been consequently adding revenues to the products and services designed under the periphery of Islamic laws. According to a State of the Global Economy report, the Muslim population is expected to spend US$ 3 Tn by 2021, up from US$ 1.9 Tn in 2015. In the U.S. alone, Muslims have a disposable income of US$ 110 Bn. These statistics indicate a favourable market for halal logistics.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global halal logistics market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 280 Bn by 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of close to 9% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Global Halal Logistics Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Halal Logistics Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Halal Logistics Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the global Halal Logistics Market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Halal Logistics Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Halal Logistics Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Halal Logistics Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of halal logistics, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the manufacturing of halal logistics has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the halal logistics market.

Prominent companies operating in this market include Al Furqan Shipping & Logistics LLC, DB Schenker, HALA, HAVI, Freight Management Holdings Berhad, Kontena Nasional BHD (KNB), MASkargo, Northport (Malaysia) BHD, Nippon Express, SEJUNG SHIPPING CO., LTD., TASCO Berhad, TIBA Group, and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD.

