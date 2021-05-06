Europe Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market To Witness Massive Growth Of US$ 186.03 Mn By 2027 With A CAGR Of 3.9% | Business Market Insights

The Europe ultra-low temperature freezer market is expected to reach US$ 186.03 Mn in 2027 from US$ 135.63 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Ultra low temperature freezers are designed for storage of biological materials such virus, bacteria, eukaryotic cells, blood, and semen. These freezers are used in blood banks, hospitals, epidemic prevention services, research institutes, and biomedical engineering facilities, among others. The ultra-low temperature freezer market is expected to witness a huge growth in the coming years due to increasing demand for blood and blood components, rise in R&D activities to introduce new drug compounds, and growing government support for research activities and clinical trials. However, the surging use of refurbished equipment and high cost of new equipment restrain the market growth.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

Eppendorf AG

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Arctiko

LABCOLD

Helmer Scientific Inc.

Blood and blood components perform numerous vital functions in the body. Consequently, severe blood loss could result in life-threatening conditions such as hypovolaemic/hemorrhagic shock, which require immediate blood transfusion to prevent organ failure and death. Blood transfusion is also used as supportive therapy for surgery, chemotherapy, and stem cell and organ transplantation, as well as in the treatment of acute and chronic diseases caused by deficiencies or defects in plasma proteins or cellular blood components, to avoid complications such as life-threatening hemorrhage or improve quality of life by reducing anemia-related symptoms. For instance, as per the data provided by the WHO, anemia affects ~25% of the population or 1.6 billion people worldwide; toddlers and children of preschool age have the highest prevalence of anemia at 47.4% of their population group.

According to the International Journal of Drug Regulatory Affairs with more than 1,200 road accidents occurring every day in India, 60 million surgeries are performed in the country, 240 million primary operations, 331 million cancer-related procedures such as chemotherapy, and 10 million pregnancy complications all require a severe call for blood transfusion. The need for blood transfusion may arise at any time in both urban and rural areas. Unfortunately, millions of people are exposed to unsafe blood due to poor storage and inappropriate checking. The laboratory freezers play a life-saving mission, where the blood and blood components are stored safely by adhering to strict regulations. Blood bank refrigerators have evolved to become more than just reliable cold storage devices.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

