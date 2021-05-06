Alkylate Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2031

Sales of alkylate are gaining traction again as key end-use sectors such as agriculture, electronics, automobiles and others get back to their normal growth trajectories after the initial shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for solvents to remain high over the coming years, especially from aviation and automobile industries.

The latest by Fact.MR thoroughly analyzes global industry potential and growth scope for manufacturers and suppliers during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. According to the report, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific will remain leading regional markets throughout the forecast period. Overall, the global alkylate market is slated to expand at a steady CAGR of around 2.5% through 2031.

Which Application of Alkylate is Aiding Growth of Industry Players?

Currently, solvents is the leading segment in the global alkylate market in terms of application, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Solvents have extensive usage in various domains, such as-

Chemical laboratories

Biotechnological R&D activities

Other biological fields

Other key segments in terms of application are surfactants & synthetic sulfonates, specialty lubricants, functional fluids (alkylate fluids), additives, and others, which are all catering to the growth of suppliers across regions.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

