Contactless Biometrics Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2031

Surge in the need for high-end security across government establishments as well as corporates has led to mounting demand for biometric technology. While the past half-decade witnessed technological upgradation of biometric technology, demand for contactless biometrics has also increased. Based on Fact.MR’s assessment, in 2020, out of every 10 biometric unit sales, four were contactless. The outbreak of COVID-19 further unfurled the utility of the less-prominent features of this technology, including identification of people with masks on the face and extended capability of temperature scanning.

As per the latest report published by Fact.MR, the global contactless biometrics market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 9 Bn by 2021, and expand at an impressive CAGR of around 16% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Global Contactless Biometrics Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Contactless Biometrics Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Contactless Biometrics Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the global Contactless Biometrics Market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Contactless Biometrics Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Contactless Biometrics Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Contactless Biometrics Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of contactless biometrics, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the manufacturing of contactless biometrics has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the contactless biometrics market. Prominent companies operating in this market include Touchless Biometric Systems AG, IDEMIA SAS, nViaSoft, Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Gemalto N.V., Aware Inc., HID Global, M2SYS Technology, Neurotechnology, Assa Abloy AB, Blue Biometrics, EYN, FEITIAN Technologies Co., GateKeeper Proximity, MeReal Biometrics, Smart Packaging Solutions, and T3K-Forensics.

