Polymer Seals Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2031

Polymer seals find wide application across industries such as transportation equipment, automotive, aircraft, railroad, machinery, marine, electronics, healthcare, oil & gas, and various others. Fluoro-rubber (FKM) and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) are the most widely-used materials as far as polymer seals are concerned. Demand is especially high from sectors such as transportation equipment and oil & gas, and these two sectors are set to lead over the coming years as well.

Shift in trade winds has been observed over the past-half decade where a number of industries have been opening production facilities in South Asia and East Asia. Low labour cost and effective incentives to shift the cost curves to lower side of production have attracted European manufacturers in setting up their plants in the region. European companies dealing in automotive, healthcare, equipment manufacturing, and others have created a strong footprint in developing nations. This is set to enhance demand for polymer seals in the region as they are widely used across these industries.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global polymer seals market is set to experience a healthy CAGR of close to 6% throughout the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Global Polymer Seals Market: Segmentation

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the leading manufacturers of polymer seals along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of polymer seals has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolio and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the polymer seals market. Prominent companies manufacturing polymer seals include Saint Gobain, SKF AB, Erik NV, Trelleborg, BAL Seal, Meggit, Parker Hannifin, Advanced Seals & Gaskets Ltd., DLI Seals Ltd., Greene-Tweed, Herzog Dichtungen AG, SHS-Dichtungen-GmbH, Specialised Polymer Engineering Ltd., TRP Polymer Solutions Ltd., Chesterton, Carco, and Novotema.

