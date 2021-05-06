Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics Market To Rise At 5.9% CAGR By 2027, Spurred By Covid-19 Pandemic | Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Third Party Logistics market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 298.7 Bn in 2017 to US$ 467.5 Bn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 5.9% from the year 2018 to 2025.

Reducing overall operational cost and focus on managing timely delivery is fueling the Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market. Logistics is the core area of the third party logistics (3PL) firms and their proficiency in this areas is always superior to that of the core companies. 3PL firms have the expertise to keep IT systems updated and deliver the logistic services more time & cost effectively along with this they own the ability to meet the technical requirements. Moreover, 3PL firms also help to reduce inventory cost and can strategize to reduce a company’s overall shipping & delivery costs as well. The core companies may not have that time or expertise to keep logistic services and systems updated. The company often face challenges meeting timely delivery of products during high business growth, thereby driving the third party logistics market in APAC. This factor has created a potential market space for Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report: Deutsche Post AG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DSV A/S, XPO Logistics, Inc., Sinotrans Co., Ltd., Geodis, UPS Supply Chain Solutions

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market.

