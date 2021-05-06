Bulk-Forming Laxatives Product Type to Gain Significant Growth in the Forecast Period 2021-2031

The global demand for mild laxatives witnessed a slight fall in the beginning of 2020 due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. However in the fourth quarter of the year, the demand started rising again on account of relaxations in stringent regulations. Currently in 2021, leading manufacturers are focusing on innovative launches to create significant attraction among global users.
Eminent vendors like Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Procter & Gamble Company, Abbott Laboratories, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca PLC are undertaking joint ventures, strategic alliances, research & developments, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, product upgradations etc as their main strategies to improve their presence.
The global market is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Majority of the laxatives are introduced in the generic market and thus, there exists high competition among local and regional players. Among the product types, the bulk-forming laxatives are expected to lead in the market over the forecast period. The Retail pharmacy distribution channel is expected to contribute high share in the market as it is the most accessible channel and the majority of patients are recommended for outpatient treatment.
After reading the Mild Laxatives Market report, readers get insight into:
- Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape
- New, promising avenues in key regions
- New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets
- Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions
- Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Mild Laxatives Market
- New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets
- Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period 2020 – 2030
- Technologies and business models with disruptive potential
Regional analysis includes
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
- EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
- CIS & Russia
- Japan
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Segmentation
Tentatively, the market can be segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and geography.
Based on product type, the market is segmented as:
- Bulk-Forming Laxatives
- Osmotic Laxatives
- Stimulant Laxatives
Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Drug Stores
- Supermarket
- Online Pharmacies
Some important questions that the Mild Laxatives Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:
- Key strategic moves by various players in the Mild Laxatives Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares
- Which strategies will enable top players in the Mild Laxatives Market to expand their geographic footprints
- Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future
- Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants
- Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas
